Prime Data Centers Announces 8MW Lease in Sacramento With Public Tech Company

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Data Centers, a wholesale data center developer and operator, announces that it has signed an 8MW build-to-suit lease with a publicly traded global enterprise at Prime's new McClellan Park campus in Sacramento. The tenant, a technology leader based in the San Francisco Bay Area, worked with Prime to complete the turnkey design and development of the 8MW facility. The flexible design enabled an increase of more than 30% to the original 6MW design.

Serving millions of users and leading brands worldwide, the customer selected Prime's McClellan Park facility due to its location and unique tax and power advantages. As a registered California Qualified Opportunity Zone and economic development site, Prime's Sacramento data center presented multiple benefits to the client, including state sales tax incentives. Additionally, the facility can reduce power costs by up to 30% compared to other markets, with power delivered from one of the most reliable and sustainable utility providers in the nation, the Sacramento Municipal Utilities District (SMUD).

"The tenant's decision to deploy this critical capacity in Sacramento speaks volumes to both the economic and geographical advantages of our McClellan Park campus," says Jeff Barber, EVP Sales and Marketing, Prime Data Centers. "Power and land costs are a fraction of the San Francisco Bay Area, with robust connectivity and a highly-skilled workforce. In addition, Prime had the foresight to plan for an 8MW design should the opportunity present itself. This particular tenant saw that planning as a significant advantage. We look forward to supporting this customer and welcome them into our facility."

Within close proximity to critical markets without the significant seismic risk and expense profile, this highly connected facility will minimize latency associated with data transmission for the client. Located outside the San Francisco Bay Area earthquake and flood zones, the data center is ideal for primary storage and compute operations and delivers resilient disaster recovery and backup targets. In addition to the data center's geographic and cost advantages, Prime has pre-positioned 50MW of capacity at the facility's dedicated substation. This capacity is ready to deploy for enterprises and partners seeking to benefit from this unique power advantage.

As the first of six planned facilities at Prime's Sacramento campus, this lease agreement comes just months after the company announced the development of a 9MW Silicon Valley data center . In addition to three strategic locations across California, the company has plans to expand its footprint globally.

For more information on Prime Data Centers' locations and its Partnership as a Service model, visit primedatacenters.com .

About Prime Data Centers

Prime Data Centers develops, acquires, and operates wholesale data centers for large enterprises and hyper-scalers. Through its owned properties, customer assets (sale-leaseback), or greenfield developments, Prime delivers build-to-suit, powered-shell, and turnkey solutions, in either multi-tenant or single-tenant configurations. A private firm owned by a group controlling $6 billion of assets with a 15-year tenure in technology and real estate, Prime provides customers with ownership options and dynamic leasing models defining a true corporate partnership.

