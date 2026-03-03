Prime Data Centers Appoints John Bates as Executive Vice President of Development and Power

Veteran energy and infrastructure executive to lead power strategy across AI-ready data center portfolio

DALLAS, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Data Centers, a leading international developer and operator of hyperscale and purpose-built data centers, today announced the appointment of John Bates as Executive Vice President of Development and Power. Bates will lead all aspects of acquisitions, development and power-related initiatives for both grid-connected and behind-the-meter assets.

John Bates, Executive Vice President of Development and Power, Prime Data Centers

Bates brings more than 30 years of experience across renewable energy, power generation and large-scale infrastructure development. His appointment reinforces Prime's focus on securing scalable, dependable power solutions that support the rapid deployment and long-term operation of AI-ready data centers.

"Power availability and execution are central to delivering data center capacity at scale," said Nicholas Laag, Founder and CEO at Prime Data Centers. "John brings exceptional depth across development, capital formation and power infrastructure. He has successfully scaled complex platforms in demanding markets, and his leadership will play a key role as we continue expanding our global data center footprint."

Prior to joining Prime, Bates served as Founder and CEO of Radial Power, a distributed renewable generation company serving large real estate portfolio owners. During his tenure, he scaled the platform to more than 300 MW megawatts of late stage to operating assets, and raised more than $500 million in sponsor equity, tax equity and debt.

Previously, Bates founded Starmex Energy in Mexico, building a multi-technology independent power producer platform following the country's Energy Transition Law. He also held senior leadership roles at Sunnova Energy and NRG Energy, where he helped grow NRG from 5 gigawatts to 55 gigawatts holding various executive positions across their Fossel, Nuclear, and Renewables organizations. He began his career at Chevron.

"Prime is a data center company with a disciplined approach to power and site execution," said Bates. "I'm excited to bring my experience in power development and capital execution to support Prime's growth and ensure power readiness keeps pace with AI and HPC workload demands."

About Prime Data Centers

Prime Data Centers is a leading international developer and owner of hyperscale and purpose-built data centers, designed to power the future of AI, high-performance computing and digital transformation. Prime has four gigawatts of operational and planned capacity across top-tier markets in the U.S. and Europe, including Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Silicon Valley, Austin, Frankfurt, Berlin, Madrid and the Nordics. With a focus on scalability, adaptability, and sustainability, Prime delivers custom digital infrastructure solutions that meet the unique needs of today's technology innovators. For more information, visit Prime Data Centers and follow us on LinkedIn.

