DALLAS, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Data Centers, a leading international developer and operator of hyperscale and purpose-built data centers, today announced that its Dallas and Sacramento data center facilities have earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) ENERGY STAR® certification for superior energy performance, placing both facilities among the top 25 percent of buildings nationwide for energy efficiency.

Prime Data Centers’ Dallas and Sacramento Facilities Earn ENERGY STAR® Certification for Superior Energy Performance

ENERGY STAR certification recognizes buildings that demonstrate verified, weather-normalized energy performance, accounting for factors such as occupancy, hours of operation, and other key operational metrics. ENERGY STAR is the only energy efficiency certification in the United States based on actual, measured energy use and independently verified performance.

On average, ENERGY STAR certified buildings use 35 percent less energy and generate 35 percent fewer greenhouse gas emissions than similar non-certified buildings, all without sacrifices in performance or comfort.

"Data centers play an increasingly critical role in supporting the systems we depend on every day, which places a responsibility on operators to run facilities as efficiently and consistently as possible," said Steve Benson, SVP of Critical Operations at Prime Data Centers. "These ENERGY STAR certifications validate the work our teams do to ensure our facilities are prepared to support customer needs today while scaling responsibly for what comes next."

Prime Data Centers' sustainability approach emphasizes efficiency-driven design, advanced monitoring and benchmarking, and operational best practices intended to reduce energy consumption without compromising uptime or performance. These efforts support Prime's long-term environmental stewardship goals while enabling customers to deploy mission-critical digital infrastructure with confidence.

"These certifications are a meaningful validation of Prime's broader sustainability strategy and our commitment to responsible growth," said Sarah Martinez, Vice President of Sustainability at Prime Data Centers. "Energy efficiency is a critical component of reducing environmental impact, and ENERGY STAR recognition demonstrates that our facilities are performing at the highest standards as we continue to expand our footprint."

To date, tens of thousands of buildings and plants across all 50 states have earned the ENERGY STAR certification. For more information about ENERGY STAR for Buildings and Plants, visit www.energystar.gov/buildings.

About Prime Data Centers

Prime Data Centers is a leading international developer and owner of hyperscale and purpose-built data centers, designed to power the future of AI, high-performance computing and digital transformation. Prime has four gigawatts of operational and planned capacity across top-tier markets in the U.S. and Europe, including Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Silicon Valley, Austin, Frankfurt, Berlin, Madrid and Nordics. With a focus on scalability, adaptability, and sustainability, Prime delivers custom digital infrastructure solutions that meet the unique needs of today's technology innovators. For more information, visit Prime Data Centers and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Prime Data Centers