Prime Data Centers Announces New Silicon Valley Data Center

Construction on this three-story data center campus is set to begin this year, and completion is targeted for Q2 of 2022. The finished project will include:

Approximately 80,000 square feet of purpose-built data center space

9MW of critical capacity with N+1 redundancy

World-class connectivity options

The most economical and reliable power in Silicon Valley

"Santa Clara is one of the most desired data center locations globally due to its proximity to the vibrant and structurally important San Francisco Bay Area. In addition, the relatively affordable power rates from Silicon Valley Power (SVP) are very advantageous," says Jeff Barber, EVP Sales and Business Development at Prime. "Yet, it is difficult to find wholesale data center space in this area because of the scarcity and expense of available real estate, and the difficulty of obtaining guarantees that the power is available to service the new capacity. Prime has such assurances from SVP in hand today."

Prime's Martin Avenue location is just one mile from its flagship 9MW Santa Clara data center, which was recently pre-leased to Cyxtera . Similarly, the Martin Avenue property is available for pre-lease. Interested parties are encouraged to contact Prime for more information.

This new project illustrates the company's commitment to developing data centers across the world's most sought-after markets. In addition to three strategic locations across California, Prime Data Centers is expanding its global footprint with active projects across the U.S. and Europe.

For more information on Prime Data Centers, visit primedatacenters.com .

About Prime Data Centers

Prime Data Centers is a next-generation data center developer and operator delivering build-to-suit, powered shell and turnkey solutions to retail colocation providers, hyperscalers and large enterprises. Through its unique Partnership-as-a-Service model, Prime redefines the traditional corporate partnership by offering strategic, flexible ownership options and dynamic leasing structures. Privately owned and operated by top real estate and technology leaders, Prime acquires, develops and operates data center environments designed to scale while accelerating time-to-market and solving today's most complex infrastructure challenges. To learn more, visit primedatacenters.com or follow Prime on LinkedIn or Twitter .

Media Contact:

JSA

1.866.695.3629 ext. 11

[email protected]

SOURCE Prime Data Centers

Related Links

https://primedatacenters.com/

