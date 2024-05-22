Prime Data Centers Announces Plans for 40MW Madrid Data Center

With 44 MW of take-up in 2023 it is clear that Madrid is poised for strong data center growth for the foreseeable future Post this

"With forty-four megawatts of take-up in 2023, power challenges limiting FLAPD markets, and information governance mandating in-country data center presence, it is clear that Madrid is poised for strong growth over the foreseeable future," commented Nicholas Laag, Founder and CEO of Prime Data Centers. "Alcobendas is an ideal location for Prime's first data center in Madrid with an established ecosystem that offers easy access to fiber and experienced, skilled labor."

Prime selected Madrid for its latest expansion on account of the market's strong, hyperscale demand base which represented an estimated 74% of 2023 take-up across self-build and colocation data centers. Additionally, Madrid's central location serves a large population base while acting as the primary network relay point for coastal regions and Portugal. Prime Madrid will be located at Calle de la Pedriza 1, Alcobendas in immediate proximity to local Internet Exchange Points for customer network optimization.

"Having spent the last twenty-five years in Madrid, it is encouraging to see the hard work and preparation put in by so many local stakeholders result in readiness to capitalize on the recent surge in demand," said Michael Wall, Senior Vice President of Development and Construction for Prime in Europe. "Prime believes this strong foundation will sustain data center growth in Madrid further validating its place alongside the most influential digital infrastructure markets in Europe. We are excited to contribute to the success story."

Prime's three-plus gigawatt roadmap now includes twenty-two owned and optioned locations in the United States and Europe as well as numerous others in active due diligence. Recent announcements include nearly 500 megawatts across Denmark, Phoenix and Chicago. Prime also projects the opening of its partially pre-leased Los Angeles data center in October 2024.

