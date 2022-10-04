Prime Data Centers Doubles Down on Diversity, Proudly Names Kristen Bejarano Vice President of Construction

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Data Centers, a data center solutions provider on a rapid growth trajectory, announces the appointment of Kristen Bejarano to the position of Vice President of Construction. In this role, Bejarano will lead the strategic planning, design and construction of Prime's data center infrastructure solutions globally.

Kristen Bejarano, Vice President of Construction, Prime Data Centers

Bejarano brings more than 20 years of experience leading large-scale construction projects totaling more than $1.5 billion in both the private and public sectors. Prior to joining Prime, Kristen served an impressive tenure with one of the largest construction companies in the United States, Sundt, on various commercial projects, including federal design-builds, hospitality, commercial development and mission-critical data center projects.

"I'm delighted to have the opportunity to work with Prime, our clients and teams to set the standard for excellence in the data center industry. I know what it takes to be successful in a technically demanding field, and as a woman in a male-dominated industry, I understand the importance of diversity and inclusion," said Bejarano.

Amid a gender imbalance across the infrastructure sector, this appointment makes Bejarano one of the few women in the industry to earn an executive position in construction and design and solidifies Prime's commitment to closing the gender gap, especially in non-corporate leadership roles.

"It's time for change," said Prime Data Centers CEO Nicholas Laag. "In our industry, one in five construction teams fails to employ women. We're taking action with this appointment and others like it." Laag continued, "Diversity is not a trend or a box to check; it's fundamental to who we are as a company, and it's good business. Kristen's technical expertise in the industry is unparalleled, and with her on board, Prime Data Centers is well positioned to continue its rapid global expansion."

According to the 2022 Uptime Institute Global Data Center Survey , three-quarters of operators reported that their data center workforce is around 10% women or less. Bejarano recently spoke on a national panel to address this eye-opening statistic and evoke change. During the panel, she pledged her commitment to empowering Prime and the industry as a whole to ramp up efforts toward building a more diverse future.

To learn more about Prime Data Centers and its facilities spanning two continents, including a 175MW campus in the Chicago market, visit primedatacenters.com .

