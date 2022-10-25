Prime Data Centers Expands Leadership Team With Appointment of Renee Dowis as Vice President of Procurement

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Data Centers , a data center solutions provider on a rapid growth trajectory, announces the appointment of Renee Dowis as Vice President of Procurement. In this role, Renee will partner with the company's Construction & Design team to support all aspects of procurement, from strategic sourcing and supply chain operations to contract management. Dowis will also lead the implementation of Prime's procurement best practices, leveraging emerging technologies and strong supplier relationships.

Renee Dowis, Vice President of Procurement, Prime Data Centers

Renee joins Prime with over two decades of industry experience. Prior to joining the company, she worked at Lumen Technologies, where she led over $3.5B in managed spend for Network Technology & Construction, Real Estate and Critical Infrastructure in the build-out and support of Lumen's Global Network. She also previously held leadership positions at CenturyLink and Sprint.

"Renee's expertise in improving procurement best practices, combined with her focus on emerging technologies and leadership skills, make her the perfect addition to the team," states Jonathan Gibbs, SVP of Design and Construction, Prime Data Centers. "Her wealth of experience will accelerate Prime's growth as she manages all critical aspects of development and execution."

Dowis' announcement comes on the heels of several executive team additions, including Kristen Bejarano 's appointment to Vice President of Construction, and cements Prime's commitment to delivering diverse talent in leadership roles within the digital infrastructure industry.

With over 800MW of IT capacity under development, Prime Data Centers is positioned to rapidly expand its reach and deliver critical data center solutions to customers on a global scale. Securing necessary materials and equipment will be crucial to the success of these projects, particularly amid current and expected supply chain constraints.

"As the digital infrastructure industry continues to expand to meet today's demands, I'm thrilled to join Prime and collaborate with leadership to develop and execute a high-performing procurement team," comments Dowis. "Prime is growing rapidly, and it's an exciting time to apply my experience and deliver holistic solutions to support the company's growth."

To learn more about Prime Data Centers and its facilities spanning two continents, including a 175MW campus in the Chicago market, visit primedatacenters.com .

About Prime Data Centers

Prime Data Centers is a wholesale data center developer and operator with a global footprint. The company excels at designing and delivering custom large-scale data center solutions for leading enterprise clients. Prime's core product portfolio ranges from 5MW to 175MW hyperscale facilities that can be build-to-suit, powered shell, or turnkey. Its unique partnership model offers flexibility across financial arrangements, from a standard lease to sale/leaseback to unique joint ventures. To learn more about Prime Data Centers, visit primedatacenters.com . And follow Prime on Twitter and LinkedIn .

