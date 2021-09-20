Prime Data Centers to Invest Up to $1 Billion to Develop a 150MW Data Center Campus in Chicago's Golden Corridor

This announcement comes on the heels of the Elk Grove Village Board's unanimous approval to sell four parcels of land along its Busse Road Corridor to Prime to develop this groundbreaking data center campus. The project is strategically aligned with Elk Grove Village's mission to become a worldwide destination for high-tech companies and manufacturers. Additionally, the project's construction will add jobs to the market while delivering tax incentives, robust fiber networks and infrastructure.

"We are excited to enter into the Midwest with the development of our new 150MW campus. This rare project will enable hyperscalers, large enterprises and retail colocation providers to meet the growing capacity demands. In addition, it helps Elk Grove Village solidify its competitive position as premier data center destination," said Jeff Barber, EVP of Sales and Business Development, Prime Data Centers. "Prime's Partnership-as-a-Service model provides potential customers with flexible options, including build-to-suit, turnkey or powered shell. Prime can even structure joint venture models where the tenant actually owns a significant percentage of the facility. This flexibility, coupled with sales tax abatement advantages, has led to significant interest in this project. We look forward to announcing additional milestones around this project as we move ahead to meet the evolving needs of the world's leading brands."

This expansion into the Midwest highlights Prime Data Centers' strategy to develop data centers across the world's most sought-after markets. In addition to this location, the company has four strategic locations across California and is expanding its global footprint with active projects in the U.S. and Europe.

About Prime Data Centers

Prime Data Centers is a next-generation data center developer and operator delivering build-to-suit, powered shell and turnkey solutions to retail colocation providers, hyperscalers and large enterprises. Through its unique Partnership-as-a-Service model, Prime redefines the traditional corporate partnership by offering strategic, flexible ownership options and dynamic leasing structures. Privately owned and operated by top real estate and technology leaders, Prime acquires, develops and operates data center environments designed to scale while accelerating time-to-market and solving today's most complex infrastructure challenges. To learn more, visit primedatacenters.com or follow Prime on LinkedIn or Twitter .

