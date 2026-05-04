Prime Electric Acquires Scholes Electric, Expanding Presence in Key Northeast Markets

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Electric ("Prime"), a leading provider of electrical services, today announced that it has acquired Scholes Electric ("Scholes"), an electrical contractor serving New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Scholes is a long-established, trusted brand in the Northeast, known for its deep customer relationships, technical expertise, and commitment to quality. The acquisition represents a significant step in Prime's continued geographic expansion and strengthens its ability to serve customers across key U.S. markets.

"We are thrilled to welcome Scholes to the Prime family," said Bob Ledford, CEO of Prime Electric. "Scholes has built an exceptional reputation over many decades, and their strong presence in New Jersey and Pennsylvania provides a meaningful foothold in an important and growing region. Together, we are even better positioned to serve our customers with enhanced scale, capabilities, and local expertise."

The combination brings together two highly complementary organizations and creates a well-positioned electrical contracting platform with national reach and scale. Customers will benefit from expanded service offerings, increased capacity, and access to a broader network of talent and resources.

"By joining forces with Prime, we are further strengthening our ability to support our customers' evolving needs," added Edward Welsh, CEO of Scholes Electric. "This partnership accelerates our growth strategy and enhances our ability to deliver complex, high-quality electrical solutions at scale."

"Scholes is exactly the kind of partner we look for – deeply respected in its market, customer-focused, and committed to excellence," said Ledford. "We are excited about what we will build together."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Welsh will continue to lead Scholes, working closely with Prime's leadership team to ensure continuity for employees, customers, and partners. This acquisition reflects Prime Electric's continued M&A strategy and first acquisition since Truelink Capital partnered with the business earlier this year.

Deloitte Corporate Finance LLC acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Scholes.

ABOUT SCHOLES ELECTRIC

Scholes Electric, founded in 1954 and headquartered in Piscataway, New Jersey, is a leading provider of electrical installation, maintenance, and repair services. The company has established a strong presence across New Jersey and Pennsylvania, serving a diverse range of commercial and industrial clients. With a long-standing reputation for quality and technical expertise, Scholes delivers reliable, high-performance solutions across complex electrical and low-voltage systems. Learn more at: www.scholesonline.com

ABOUT PRIME ELECTRIC

Prime Electric, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, is a leading provider of electrical system repair, installation, and maintenance services. The company has established a strong presence across Northern California, Washington, and Oregon, serving a diverse range of private sector clients in high-growth markets such as healthcare, biopharma, data centers, and renewables. Learn more at: www.primee.com

ABOUT TRUELINK CAPITAL

Truelink Capital is a private equity firm based in Los Angeles. Truelink pairs deep industry experience in the industrials and business services sectors with a commitment to building partnerships that drive long-term value through an operationally focused strategy. Truelink partners with management, corporate sellers, and founders to accelerate growth through the execution of strategic initiatives and transformative add-on acquisitions. Learn more at: www.truelinkcap.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Peter Lewis

[email protected]

Truelink Capital

SOURCE Truelink Capital