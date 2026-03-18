SouthernCarlson Begins Next Chapter of Growth with Greenwald Supply Direct Acquisition

OMAHA, Neb., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthernCarlson, a leading distributor of fasteners, tools, and construction supplies, today announced the acquisition of Greenwald Supply Direct ("GSD").

This acquisition reflects SouthernCarlson's renewed M&A strategy since Truelink Capital acquired the business from Kyocera earlier this year and strengthens SouthernCarlson's position across the Mid-Atlantic region and commercial end-markets.

Based in Hyattsville, Maryland, Greenwald Supply Direct is a specialty distributor of building products serving commercial contractors across the Mid-Atlantic region. The company has built a strong reputation for responsive service, product availability, and reliable jobsite support. Through this partnership with SouthernCarlson, Greenwald Supply Direct will benefit from expanded product offerings, enhanced supply chain capabilities, and access to a national distribution network.

"We're excited to welcome Greenwald Supply Direct to the SouthernCarlson family," said Andrei Militaru, President and CEO of SouthernCarlson. "GSD's reputation for first-class service and deep customer relationships fits perfectly with our culture. Together, we'll strengthen the support we provide contractors across the Mid-Atlantic and beyond."

"We are thrilled with this acquisition by SouthernCarlson," said David Greenwald, Founder and CEO of Greenwald Supply Direct. "Our team has been proud to serve contractors throughout the Mid-Atlantic for decades, and with this partnership, we are excited to offer them enhanced access to additional product breadth, jobsite solutions, and service capabilities. From our standpoint, this is a win-win."

"SouthernCarlson and Greenwald Supply Direct are a strong fit, and the companies should benefit from meaningful growth opportunities together," said Todd Golditch, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Truelink Capital. "We are excited to turn the M&A engine back on for SouthernCarlson, and expect this to be just the beginning as we continue to support SouthernCarlson's M&A strategy of partnering with other great businesses."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Greenwald Supply Direct will continue to operate under its existing name and serve customers from its current location.

ABOUT SOUTHERNCARLSON

SouthernCarlson is a leading distributor and service provider of fasteners, tools, packaging, and related construction supplies, serving professional customers across commercial, industrial, and residential end markets. Learn more at: www.southerncarlson.com.

ABOUT GREENWALD SUPPLY DIRECT

Greenwald Supply Direct is a family-owned distributor of construction, building, and safety supplies serving concrete, masonry, and general contractors across the Mid-Atlantic region. Learn more at: www.greenwaldsupply.com.

ABOUT TRUELINK CAPITAL

Truelink Capital is a private equity firm based in Los Angeles. Truelink pairs deep industry experience in the industrials and business services sectors with a commitment to building partnerships that drive long-term value through an operationally focused strategy. Truelink partners with management, corporate sellers, and founders to accelerate growth through the execution of strategic initiatives and transformative add-on acquisitions. Learn more at: www.truelinkcap.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Peter Lewis

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Truelink Capital

SOURCE Truelink Capital