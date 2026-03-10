Truelink Capital Closes Oversubscribed Fund II at $2.0 Billion Hard Cap

LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Truelink Capital ("Truelink" or the "Firm"), a Los Angeles-based private equity firm focused on growth and long-term value creation, today announced the close of Truelink Capital Fund II, L.P. ("Fund II" or the "Fund") with total commitments of $2.0 billion, exceeding its $1.5 billion target, at its hard cap. Completed in less than three months, the Fund was significantly oversubscribed and raised in a single closing. The Fund received support from a diverse group of investors including pension plans, endowments, foundations, insurance companies, financial institutions, family offices, consultants, and other institutional investors across North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Australia, and South America.

Fund II will focus on a continuation of Truelink's strategy of partnering with high-quality businesses across the industrials and business services sectors, with a focus on driving commercial growth acceleration, operational transformation, and strategic M&A. At $2.0 billion, Fund II is more than double the size of Truelink's Fund I, which was $950 million, and brings the firm's total assets under management to $4.2 billion.

"The close of Fund II is an important milestone for our firm, and we are deeply grateful for the strong support of our limited partners," said Todd Golditch, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Truelink. "We sincerely thank our investors, many of whom supported us in Fund I, for their trust, partnership, and confidence in our firm. We are proud to partner with such a world-class group of investors as we enter this next phase of Truelink's growth."

Luke Myers, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Truelink, added, "We are proud of what our team has built since launching Truelink in 2022, and we believe the current macroeconomic volatility and evolving M&A landscape are creating an attractive environment for our strategy. The combination of rapid AI-driven change and a mixed economy is creating dislocation that rewards hands-on stewardship and operational excellence. Fund II will target companies with strong fundamentals, where we believe we can invest at attractive entry points and drive meaningful improvement through commercial growth, operational initiatives, and strategic M&A."

Truelink has been highly active as of late, including announcing five new platform investments in 2025. Truelink's Fund I portfolio includes 11 platform investments spanning the industrials and business services sectors. Truelink has constructed a purpose-built organization, with more than 20 professionals across its investment, operations, business development and investor relations, and finance and accounting teams.

William Blair & Company served as exclusive placement agent and financial advisor for the fundraise, and Kirkland & Ellis acted as legal advisor.

ABOUT TRUELINK CAPITAL

Truelink Capital is a private equity firm based in Los Angeles. Truelink pairs deep industry experience in the industrials and business services sectors with a commitment to building partnerships that drive long-term value through an operationally focused strategy. Truelink partners with management, corporate sellers, and founders to accelerate growth through the execution of strategic initiatives and transformative add-on acquisitions. Learn more at: www.truelinkcap.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Peter Lewis

[email protected]

Truelink Capital

SOURCE Truelink Capital