Prime Pensions Appoints Mark Cantin as Chief Executive Officer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Pensions, Inc. ("Prime Pensions" or the "Company"), one of the fastest growing independent providers of retirement plan administration, consulting, and compliance services, is pleased to announce that Mark Cantin has joined the Company as Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Cantin brings more than 35 years of operating experience across financial services to Prime Pensions. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Cantin served as Chief Executive Officer at Brightway Insurance, a leading national personal and commercial lines franchisor focused on insurance distribution. Previously, Mr. Cantin was a member of the executive committee and President of Field Operations at QBE North America, a division of QBE Insurance Group, one of the 20 largest global insurance and reinsurance companies. Prior to joining QBE, he served as the Chief Marketing Officer at USI Insurance Services, one of the largest and fastest growing domestic brokers.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mark to Prime Pensions," said Scott Feit, Founder and President of the Company. "Mark's diverse experience across the financial services landscape will help us accelerate a number of growth vectors we have today at Prime Pensions. His skillset and leadership in scaling high-growth financial services firms through organic strategies and acquisitions will help position the Company for continued market leadership."

"I am honored to step into the CEO role at Prime Pensions and join such a top-notch leadership team," said Mark Cantin. "Under the current executive team, Prime Pensions has strongly solidified itself the provider of choice in the retirement sector. I am excited to partner with the Board and the entire Prime team to continue scaling this market-leading platform."

"There is tremendous opportunity for the Company in the retirement industry today, particularly with the growing need for outsourced administrative and compliance services," Cantin continued. "I am excited to help fulfill our vision for our customers, employees and partners by further cementing Prime Pensions as the leading partner in the retirement ecosystem."

About Prime Pensions

Headquartered in Florham Park, NJ, Prime Pensions is an independent provider of retirement plan administration, consulting and compliance services, primarily to small and medium-sized businesses. Prime Pensions combines specialized local expertise across diverse markets by leveraging the knowledge and resources of its operations. Prime Pensions is not affiliated with any investment product provider and does not offer investment advice.

Media Contact:

Rucelle Dizon

Chief Corporate Development Officer

Prime Pensions Inc

[email protected]

SOURCE Prime Pensions, Inc.