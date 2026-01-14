Prime Pensions enters the Arizona Market with the acquisition of The Raymond Company

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Pensions, Inc. ("PPI"), a leading provider of retirement plan administration, consulting and compliance services based in Florham Park, NJ, has acquired The Raymond Company Pension Services LLC ("Raymond"), a third-party administrator of retirement plans based in Mesa, AZ. The acquisition represents a strategic entry into the Southwest region, bringing on a company with an impressive track record while furthering our commitment to growth and delivering greater value to clients and advisors. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Under the acquisition, Raymond's clients and partners will benefit from access to Prime Pensions' national scale, technology solutions, and comprehensive plan administration services.

"We consistently seek out great companies led by outstanding leaders with impressive growth trajectories and a strong cultural fit—and Raymond checked every box," said Scott Feit, Founder and President of Prime Pensions. "The strategic acquisition of Raymond will enable us to grow in the Southwest region and aligns with our mission to provide high-touch, customized services to retirement plan sponsors across the U.S. We are committed to pairing local expertise with national resources, ensuring that plan sponsors and financial advisors receive exceptional service, broader capabilities, and long-term support."

With roots going back to 1970, Raymond started as a pension administration company with a simple goal: to help business owners take care of their employees and plan for the future. Built on a foundation of integrity, hard work, and personal service, the company quickly earned a reputation for reliability and expertise. More than 50 years later, Raymond remains committed to that legacy—serving small and mid-sized businesses with the same dedication and values that shaped its beginnings.

"Family is our foundation, and that principle guides every aspect of how we operate. Bill and I firmly believe that by joining the PPI family, we can continue to grow meaningfully while preserving the values and culture that define us," said Tim Raymond, Co-Owner of Raymond. "Our clients will benefit from enhanced capabilities without sacrificing the dedicated attention they rely on. We are enthusiastic about this next chapter and remain committed to the reputation for reliability and expertise we have built over many years with our clients and their advisors."

The acquisition reinforces Prime Pensions' position as a nationwide leader in retirement plan administration. With a growing presence across multiple regions, the company remains focused on delivering quality-driven administration, compliance expertise, and scalable technology platforms to its expanding client base.

About Prime Pensions

Headquartered in Florham Park, NJ, Prime Pensions is an independent provider of retirement plan administration, consulting and compliance services, primarily to small and medium-sized businesses. Prime Pensions combines specialized local expertise across diverse markets by leveraging the knowledge and resources of its operations. Prime Pensions is not affiliated with any investment product provider and does not offer investment advice.

Media Contact:

Rucelle Dizon

Chief Corporate Development Officer

Prime Pensions Inc

[email protected]

SOURCE Prime Pensions, Inc.