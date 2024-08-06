Prime Pensions Expands Footprint into Pennsylvania through Acquisition of Valley Forge Pension Management

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Pensions, Inc. ("PPI") a Florham Park, NJ- based provider of retirement plan compliance and administration services, has acquired Valley Forge Pension Management ("VFPM" or the "Company"), a Muncy, PA-based third-party administrator of retirement plans. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The addition of VFPM extends Prime Pensions' geographic footprint into Pennsylvania and will serve as its first office in the region. Following the acquisition, Prime Pensions now services ~11,000 retirement plans across its 8 offices nationwide.

This strategic acquisition aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver a tailored, high-touch service offering. Post this Scott Feit, Chief Executive Officer

VFPM was established in 1998 as the retirement plan administration business of Valley Forge Financial Group, a provider of diversified financial services to high net worth and ultra-high net worth families. VFPM provides comprehensive, individualized retirement plan compliance and administration services to small and mid-sized businesses. The Company is led by Dena Hadzinikolov and Luci Hartman, who will continue to lead the Pennsylvania region.

"I am thrilled to welcome Dena, Luci & the entire VFPM team to the Prime Pensions family. This strategic acquisition aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver a tailored, high-touch service offering to retirement plan sponsors across the U.S.," said Prime Pensions' Founder & CEO Scott Feit, in a statement. "We look forward to working closely with Dena, Luci & the VFPM team as we execute on the numerous growth opportunities ahead."

"We are excited to join the Prime Pensions family and look forward to the next chapter for VFPM. The strong cultural alignment between our two firms coupled with the capabilities PPI brings will enhance our ability to service our clientele and further develop the professionals in our firm," said Dena and Luci in a joint statement.

Benesch Friedlander Coplan & Aronoff LLP served as legal advisor to Prime Pensions. MarshBerry served as advisor to Valley Forge Pension Management and Duane Morris LLP served as legal advisor to Valley Forge Pension Management.

