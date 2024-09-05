Prime Pensions Expands Leadership Team to Propel Growth

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Pensions, LLC ("Prime Pensions" or the "Company"), one of the fastest growing independent providers of retirement plan administration, consulting, and compliance services, is excited to announce a significant enhancement to its leadership team. The Company has appointed three distinguished executives to key roles across operations, finance, and corporate development, positioning itself for accelerated organic and inorganic growth thereby solidifying its standing as a nationwide leader in retirement third-party administrator (TPA).

Eric Brickman has joined Prime Pensions as Chief Operating Officer. With 30 years of experience in the workplace retirement, benefits, insurance, wealth management, and financial wellness sectors, Eric brings a wealth of knowledge and a strong track record of driving innovation and scaling high-growth companies. Prior to joining Prime Pensions, he was a co-founder of Newport Group (acquired by Ascensus) and held leadership roles at Candidly and Prudential Financial. Eric holds a bachelor's degree in marketing and economics from Muhlenberg College and an MBA from Seton Hall University and Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

Tim Mathews assumes the role of Chief Financial Officer, bringing over 25 years of financial expertise and industry experience to the Company. Tim has previously held leadership positions at Johnson & Johnson, Newport Group, and Health Comp, where he was instrumental in financial management, M&A, and FP&A process transformation. He will oversee Prime Pensions' Finance and Accounting functions, focusing on implementing best practices and driving effective business decision-making. Tim is a graduate of the University of California, San Diego, and earned an MBA from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business.

Rucelle Dizon joins Prime Pensions as Chief Corporate Development Officer. With 25 years of experience in leading strategic acquisitions across human capital management at Automatic Data Processing, Inc., industrial solutions at TE Connectivity Ltd, and market research at Circana, Inc., Rucelle is well-positioned to guide the Company's corporate development initiatives. In addition to her role at Prime Pensions, she is a frequent Guest Lecturer at Rutgers Business School. Rucelle holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Information Systems from New York University's Stern School of Business and an MBA from Columbia Business School.

Scott Feit, CEO of Prime Pensions, highlighted the strategic importance of these new appointments, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Eric Brickman, Tim Mathews, and Rucelle Dizon to Prime Pensions. Their extensive experience and proven track records of scaling organizations will be invaluable as we advance our growth strategy and enhance our service offerings. Their addition reflects our commitment to excellence and innovation."

The addition of these industry veterans to the Prime Pensions team comes at a pivotal time, as the Company looks to build on its solid foundation and leverage their expertise to drive future success. With this strengthened leadership team, Prime Pensions is poised to enhance its market presence and deliver unparalleled value to its clients in the retirement plan administration space.

About Prime Pensions

Headquartered in Florham Park, NJ, Prime Pensions is an independent provider of retirement plan administration, consulting, and compliance services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses. Prime Pensions is not affiliated with any investment product provider and does not offer investment advice. For more information, please visit https://primepensionsinc.com/.

Media Contact: Scott Feit | [email protected] | 9082295173

SOURCE Prime Pensions, Inc.