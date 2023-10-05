PRIME THERAPEUTICS/MAGELLAN RX EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH MHK TO MANAGE MEMBER ENROLLMENT WITH MARKETPROMINENCE TECHNOLOGY

Minnesota-based pharmacy benefits administrator selects MHK MarketProminence® to support the growth of its health plan business

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MHK, a leading healthcare technology provider and part of the Hearst Health network, announced today that Prime Therapeutics LLC/Magellan Rx (Prime/MRx) expanded its partnership with MHK, adding on the MarketProminence® SaaS technology platform.

The organizations began their partnership in 2020 with the selection of the MHK CareProminence® platform for Medicare pharmacy management. Expanding upon this relationship, Prime/MRx will now use MHK's MarketProminence technology to manage member enrollment, premium billing and financial reconciliation to support the growth of its health plan business, specifically Employer Group Waiver Plans.

For more than 25 years, health plans and Pharmacy Benefit Managers have leveraged MHK's MarketProminence platform to streamline processes, maximize revenue and improve member satisfaction associated with health plan member management.

"We selected MHK's MarketProminence solution because of our past experience with MHK's CareProminence platform, the support we receive, and MHK's ability to meet all the CMS regulatory requirements," commented Vikki Ahern, SVP and Plan President, Government Programs, Prime/MRx.

Based in Eagan, Minn., Prime acquired MRx in December 2022 and is owned by 19 Blue Cross Blue Shield plans. Prime/MRx customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators.

"MHK is honored to expand our partnership with Prime/MRx. We look forward to helping their team implement a best-in-class member enrollment program to support the growth of their health plan business," said Conor Bagnell, President of MHK.

Interested parties can learn more about MHK technology by downloading our product literature or client success stories online

About MHK

MHK, part of the Hearst Health network, serves as a trusted technology partner, guiding our health plan and PBM clients to excel in compliance, improve health outcomes and deliver operational efficiencies. Starting at the point of enrollment and continuing throughout the member care journey, MHK technology brings together vital information into centralized technology trusted by top-ranking plans across the nation. Four of the top five and seven of the top ten health plans are served by MHK and forty percent of all 4-5 Star Medicare health plans utilize MHK solutions. For more information, visit mhk.com. Follow MHK on LinkedIn @MHK or X @MedHOK360.

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Care guidance from Hearst Health reaches the majority of people in the U.S. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase and MHK. Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company M2GEN. Follow Hearst Health on X @HearstHealth and LinkedIn @Hearst-Health .

About Prime Therapeutics + Magellan Rx

Prime is a diversified pharmacy solutions organization serving health plans, employers and government programs. Prime is collectively owned by 19 Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plans, subsidiaries or affiliates of those plans. Magellan Rx Management, a Prime Therapeutics LLC company, is a pioneer in specialty and medical drug management and a leader in serving public sector state government programs. Together Prime and Magellan Rx provide a wide range of clients with solutions that bridge the distance between medical and pharmacy management. For more information visit www.primetherapeutics.com and www.magellanrx.com, or follow us on X at @Prime_PBM and @Magellan_Rx.

