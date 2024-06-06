PrimeRx Appoints Sam Pizzo as Vice President, Data Analytics and Partnerships

UNIONDALE, N.Y., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmacy technology company PrimeRx has announced the appointment of Sam Pizzo as Vice President, Data Analytics and Partnerships. In this position he will have responsibility for the company's data analysis initiatives, and for managing PrimeRx's extensive partner relationships. Sam will report directly to PrimeRx President and Chief Executive Office Ketan Mehta.

"Sam brings more than 35 years of experience in the Healthcare IT sector, including hands-on roles in developing several of today's leading pharmacy-based solutions," said Mehta. "We have long been impressed by Sam's accomplishments in the pharmacy technology field and his appreciation for the role data can have in moving our industry forward.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sam to our team, and look forward to his positive contributions," Mehta added.

Prior to joining PrimeRx, Pizzo held business development positions at leading technology companies including InfiniTrak and Tabula Rasa Healthcare. Prior to that, he co-founded Script Management Partners (SMP), developer of an industry-leading automated immunization reporting solution that seamlessly ensures pharmacy compliance with state and local Immunization Information System (IIS) requirements.

Over his decades-long career, Pizzo has earned broad respect as a leading visionary in identifying technology-based opportunities for improving pharmacy efficiency. This includes work to automate workflow functions including tracking patient compliance, adherence, and medication therapy management (MTM) services. In addition, Pizzo worked on direct-to-patient messaging programs, delivered at point-of-dispensing, that help promote patient medication adherence as well as improved pharmacy revenue and profitability.

As a result of these successful initiatives, Pizzo has amassed a deep portfolio of experiences and relationships with many of the industry's leading innovators.

At PrimeRx, Pizzo will leverage these relationships to identify new opportunities for pharmacies. His work will support PrimeRx's goal of helping pharmacies build healthier communities by making it easier to serve patients, and by facilitating patient access to information and data.

Pizzo will be located in Bradenton, Florida.

About PrimeRx

PrimeRx, developed by Micro Merchant Systems, is an industry leading provider of pharmacy management solutions that have been embraced by thousands of pharmacies nationwide. With a commitment to technology-based innovation, PrimeRx empowers pharmacies to achieve operational excellence, which facilitates superior patient care. PrimeRx is deeply committed to its pharmacy customers, and the patients they serve. Learn more at https://www.primerx.io/.

Media Contact: Michele Daniels, [email protected]

SOURCE PrimeRx