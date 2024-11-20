PrimeRx Expands Leadership Team, Naming David Kirkus, Pharm.D., as VP of PrimeRx MARKET

Key Appointment Focused on Driving Innovation in Pharmacy Inventory Management

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeRx, a leader in pharmacy management software and solutions, is excited to announce the appointment of David Kirkus, Pharm.D., as Vice President of PrimeRx MARKET, effective November 11, 2024.

With over 20 years of experience in pharmacy operations, business development, and strategic leadership, David Kirkus brings invaluable expertise to PrimeRx as the company continues its expansion. In his new role, David will lead the growth of PrimeRx MARKET, a core component of the PrimeRx ecosystem focused on empowering pharmacy owners to make smarter purchasing decisions for maximum savings and operational efficiency.

"David's extensive background in strategic leadership and his deep understanding of pharmacy operations make him the ideal leader for PrimeRx MARKET," said Ketan Mehta CEO of PrimeRx. "We're thrilled to welcome him to the team as we enhance our solutions and help pharmacies optimize their inventory management. This appointment reflects our commitment to continuous innovation and growth."

As Vice President of PrimeRx MARKET, David will oversee strategy, business development, and customer success. He will work closely with product and go-to-market teams to accelerate adoption and deliver unmatched value pharmacies nationwide, helping them streamline purchasing processes and achieve better outcomes.

David brings a strong track record of leadership and success from his previous roles. He joins PrimeRx from Publix Super Markets, where he held senior positions in the company's $4 billion pharmacy division. At Publix, he led strategic initiatives in market expansion, procurement optimization, and improving patient outcomes. Most recently, he was the Founder and CEO of STRxATEGY, a consulting firm specializing in advising pharmacy and healthcare technology companies.

"I'm honored to join PrimeRx and lead the growth of PrimeRx MARKET," said David Kirkus. "PrimeRx has built an exceptional platform that empowers pharmacies to optimize their purchasing strategies. I look forward to working with the talented PrimeRx team to continue driving innovation and delivering solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers."

About PrimeRx

PrimeRx is a leading provider of comprehensive pharmacy management solutions, offering an integrated ecosystem that includes:

PrimeRx Enterprise: An on-premise system designed to streamline pharmacy workflows.





PrimeRx CLOUD: A cloud-based platform providing secure, flexible access to pharmacy operations.





: A cloud-based platform providing secure, flexible access to pharmacy operations. PrimeRx MARKET: An intelligent marketplace enabling informed purchasing decisions and efficient inventory management.

Committed to innovation and customer success, PrimeRx delivers tailored solutions that meet the evolving needs of pharmacies, fostering growth and excellence in the healthcare industry.

For more information, visit www.PrimeRx.io.

