PrimeRx introduces PrimeRx MARKET to its Pharmacy Solutions Ecosystem

UNIONDALE, N.Y., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeRx, a leader in pharmacy management solutions, is proud to announce the launch of PrimeRx MARKET, an innovative online marketplace designed to provide pharmacies with competitive inventory solutions. Formerly known as Trxade, PrimeRx MARKET represents a significant expansion in PrimeRx's commitment to enhancing the operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness of pharmacies nationwide.

PrimeRx MARKET offers a unique value proposition that distinguishes it from traditional inventory management platforms:

PrimeRx introduces PrimeRx MARKET to its Pharmacy Solutions Ecosystems Post this

Effortless Savings : Pharmacies can now benefit from real-time drug price research with competitive pricing from over 40+ trusted suppliers. This feature ensures that pharmacies save money and secure the best deals available.

: Pharmacies can now benefit from real-time drug price research with competitive pricing from over 40+ trusted suppliers. This feature ensures that pharmacies save money and secure the best deals available. Streamlined Ordering : The convenient online platform allows pharmacies to order everything they need in one place, freeing up valuable time for what matters most – patient care.

: The convenient online platform allows pharmacies to order everything they need in one place, freeing up valuable time for what matters most – patient care. Informed Decisions: Transparent pricing empowers pharmacies to make smart purchases, with a commitment to quality and reliability ensuring the best products for patients.

Ketan Mehta, CEO of PrimeRx, expressed his enthusiasm for the launch: "We are thrilled to introduce PrimeRx MARKET to our solutions portfolio. PrimeRx has a strong track record of simplifying complex challenges. The drug procurement process for pharmacies, a major expense, requires precise contract compliance and inventory management to maintain cash flow and profitability. PrimeRx MARKET empowers pharmacies to source drugs intelligently and conveniently by integrating purchase and dispensing data, ensuring compliance and market agility. Our goal is to use data intelligence to streamline purchasing decisions, enabling pharmacies to remain profitable and dedicated to serving their patients."

PrimeRx MARKET's launch underscores PrimeRx's dedication to innovation and excellence. By expanding beyond software solutions, PrimeRx is enabling pharmacies to access a vast network of pharmaceutical suppliers, ensuring they can purchase inventory at the most affordable prices.

This new service is a testament to PrimeRx's thirty-year legacy of providing top-tier technology solutions to pharmacies nationwide and represents a leap towards a future where pharmacies are empowered with the tools and support needed to thrive in an ever-evolving healthcare landscape.

For more information about PrimeRx MARKET, visit www.primerxmarket.io

About PrimeRx:

PrimeRx is a leader in providing state-of-the-art pharmacy management solutions for thousands of pharmacies nationwide. By harnessing the power of technology, PrimeRx empowers pharmacies to achieve operational excellence and superior patient care. With a legacy of innovation and a focus on customer satisfaction, PrimeRx is shaping the future of pharmacy management. Learn more at www.primerx.io

For further information, please contact: Sylvia Mendoza, PrimeRx Marketing Director

[email protected]

SOURCE PrimeRx