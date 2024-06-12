PrimeRx Wins 3 Stevie® Awards in 2024 American Business Awards® Honors

UNIONDALE, N.Y., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading pharmacy technology company PrimeRx has been honored with three Stevie® Awards in the 22nd Annual American Business Awards (ABA). The awards were announced last night at the ABA gala held at the Marriott Marquis in New York City.

PrimeRx was recognized in the following categories:

Achievement in Product Innovation – Silver Stevie ® Award

Recognizes new technology-based tools including two-way SMS communication, the FillMyRefills app, remote copayment collection, electronic signature capabilities, and direct integration with Real-Time Prescription Benefits by Surescripts.

Healthcare Technology Solution – Bronze Stevie ® Award

Recognizes PrimeRx for facilitating pharmacies' transition to value-based care models with solutions for clinical services, 340B pharmacy services, immunization reporting, medication synchronization, patient records management, eCare Plans, and communication.

Re-Branding/Brand Renovation of the Year – Bronze Stevie® Award

Recognizes the company's success in recasting PrimeRx as a unique, powerful brand. Previously, PrimeRx was positioned as an offering of its parent company, Micro Merchant Systems. Through a highly ambitious rebranding program, PrimeRx now stands on its own, as an established leader in the pharmacy technology field.

The American Business Awards (ABAs) is the country's premier business awards program. Stevie® Awards, the prizes conferred in the ABAs, are announced following a rigorous evaluation process by panels of independent judges. This year more than 2,300 nominations were submitted, representing organizations of all sizes and a multitude of industries.

"Needless to say, we are thrilled to receive these Stevie® Award honors," said PrimeRx Chief Executive Officer Ketan Mehta. "Our core mission is building solutions that make it easier for pharmacists to serve their patients. These awards validate our efforts and inspire us to be even more innovative and determined."

PrimeRx Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Tillmann Schwabe echoed these sentiments: "They say good things come in threes, and we couldn't be prouder to receive these prestigious honors," he said. "The judges who reviewed our technology products were quite complimentary of our accomplishments, which of course is very gratifying."

The three awards are in addition to a previously announced Silver Stevie® Award presented by the 2024 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. That award recognized PrimeRx in the "customer service & call center" category, with special consideration as a "contact center of the year (up to 100 seats)" contender.

Learn more about PrimeRx at https://www.primerx.io/.

Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

