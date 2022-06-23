Primis Appoints Rachel Cohen as Head of Product

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Primis, the leading Video Discovery platform for global publishers and founders of Sellers.guide, today announced the appointment of Rachel Cohen as the company's new Head of Product.

Rachel will bring to Primis over 15 years of experience in product management, having served in similar roles in both startups and corporates. In her recent position, Cohen led the OTT streaming video platform product in Synamedia.

"We're glad to to add Rachel to our team, and I'm sure she'll fit right into our great company culture. I've got full confidence in her ability to help us in our continued growth", said Eyal Betzalel , co CEO of Primis, "Her addition is another step in our journey to build better products for our publishers and customers."

Cohen will lead Primis' product department, oversesing current products and solutions roadmaps together with new evolving initiatives, while strengthen our product marketing and go to-market strategy.

"Im excited to join a company that is on a such an amazing growth trajectory, and I'm looking forward to contributing from my knowledge and experience", Said Cohen, "Primis is the perfect place for me, as I'm very passionate about video and it's development".

About Primis:

Primis is the leader in Video Discovery. Our video ad monetization platform increases publishers' revenue by helping users discover high-quality video content. The company's video discovery technology is used by 100s of digital publishers, empowering over 350M uniques with an engagement-based video experience.

In May 2021, we launched Sellers.guide, a free resource to shed light on the ad tech supply chain by comparing ads.txt files with sellers.json.

Primis is owned by Universal McCann and The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE: IPG).

Website: www.primis.tech

Twitter: @PrimisLtd

LinkedIn: Primis-UM

Facebook: Primis-UM

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1763082/Primis_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Primis