Tracker Network Signs 2-Year Exclusivity Deal with Primis Covering All Its Video Experience Needs

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tracker Network and Primis signed a two-year exclusivity agreement after more than three years of successful partnership. Tracker Network provides stats, global and regional leaderboards, and much more to more than 300 million gamers around the world.

In this expansion of their existing partnership, the Primis video player will be on pages across Tracker Network's entire portfolio. Primis will exclusively fulfill all of its video needs across its entire portfolio, including main sites tracker.gg and fortnitetracker.com . Tracker Network joins Primis' extensive gaming portfolio of leading brands, such as Gamer Network and GAMURS Group.

"The Primis team has provided us with excellent account services over the years and maximized our video performance. We look forward to continuing to work with them more in the future and building upon this trusted relationship," said Matthew Hawkins, CEO at Tracker Network.

"It's been a privilege to work with the Tracker Network team to deliver quality content experiences to its users and reach new video KPIs," said Shir Shechter, Account Manager at Primis. "We hope to continue reaching new heights, growing, and cultivating mutual success."

About Primis:

Primis is the leader in Video Discovery. Their video ad monetization platform increases publishers' revenue by helping users discover high-quality video content. The company's video discovery technology is used by 100s of digital publishers, empowering over 450M uniques with an engagement-based video experience.

In May 2021, Primis launched Sellers.guide, a free resource to shed light on the ad tech supply chain by comparing ads.txt files with sellers.json.

Primis is owned by Universal McCann and The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE: IPG).

Website: www.primis.tech

Twitter: @PrimisLtd

LinkedIn: Primis-UM

Facebook: Primis-UM

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1763082/Primis_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Primis