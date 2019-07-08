Primis Expands API Capabilities for Data-driven Decision Making

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Primis is incorporating API capabilities into its already innovative Video Discovery Unit . These added features will enable publishers to get to know their users better, thereby creating a more efficient and monetizable processes. It will also improve user experience for visitors who engage with Primis partner sites, articles, and video content.

How the Primis Video Player API Works

In order for Primis Video Player API to work, the site developer should write a few lines of code that will identify the player on the page and register the desired events. In that moment, the publisher can choose which events are most important to know about, such as clicks, impressions, ad engagements, volume toggles, and more. You can find more details and explanations in our official Primis Video Discovery Player API guide .

"Our goal is to give our partners and customers the best video experience, and the player API is an important step towards that goal. This will help publishers get more familiar with their users and how they engage within their site."

Eyal Betzalel

Co-CEO @ Primis

How Can Publishers Use Primis API Data?

Publishers can use Primis Video Player API capabilities to track a user's journey in real time, and even combine that information with existing data on that specific user.

Here are a few examples of how publishers can make data-driven decisions through the use of the Player API or by integrating it with other data they have:

Give readers the content they want - If a user watched or interacted with a specific video, a publisher can automate a process that would recommend them an article to read about that same topic. This action can improve time on page, pages per visit, article engagement, and promote a better overall user experience. Know the exact ROI of each user - Publishers can know in real time how much they earned from a specific ad impression. They can understand the exact ROI of every user interaction, and the user. Target users better - If a user converted and engaged with a video, then it may be a great opportunity for targeting. A publisher can identify characteristics of engaged users, in order to improve paid targeting and allocating budget to attract users that are most likely to engage.

Primis Press:

+972-3-7686898

press@primis.tech

SOURCE Primis

Related Links

https://www.primis.tech/

