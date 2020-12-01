Primis Launches Contextual Advertising and Audience Extension

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Video discovery platform Primis (a part of Universal McCann and Interpublic Group) is announcing two exciting new technologies that will provide enhanced targeting for advertisers and additional revenue streams for publishers, without compromising the privacy of internet users. Primis, Video Discovery offers publishers the opportunity to increase their revenue by helping their users discover high quality video content that is often provided by syndicators, such as Reuters, Jukin Media, Caters News and many others.

Primis, the Video Discovery Platform is providing new revenue streams for publishers and privacy-friendly targeting for advertisers

"At Primis, we are dedicated to the goal of helping the ad tech industry to do video better and these innovations will undoubtedly move us closer to that goal," says Eyal Betzalel, Co-CEO of Primis. "Publishers and advertisers and all other entities in the ad tech ecosystem will benefit from both of these technologies, but, most importantly, it will provide a superior experience for the end user."

Contextual Targeting for Advertisers

This technology provides a solution for advertisers to reach relevant audiences in a cookie-less world. Within the Primis Network, brands are able to target their ads according to several levels of contextual targeting, including by:

Content provider

Page title

Keywords on the page

Category of page

Category of video

With the increasing unreliability of cookies and the growing focus on privacy, this will allow advertisers to place their ads alongside contextually relevant videos. Advertisers can choose exactly what context they want their videos ads to be in, whether it be the topic of the web page, the category of the website, the keywords used in the accompanying video or the brand of the video provider itself.

"Privacy has become the defining issue of our time in this industry," says Betzalel. "Between the fall of the 3rd party cookie and the rising skepticism regarding user tracking, we had to adapt and provide a big solution for our demand partners. Contextual targeting is the only realistic solution to this problem that provides both highly focused targeting and respectful treatment of user privacy."

Audience Extension for Publishers

Primis' Video Discovery technology is made possible by a combination of content by publishers and syndicators. Primis also enables publishing partners to act as content syndicators, which has been particularly successful for brands like Townsquare Media, Investing Channel, Horoscope.com, Jungle Creations, and many others.

With Audience Extension, Primis publishers that are also syndication partners can spread their surplus demand across the Primis network exclusively for the audiences that engaged with their brand. They are also able to monetize that demand anywhere their video content is being syndicated via Primis Video Discovery technology.

In addition, advertisers can target content from publishers across the primis network, not just on their specific domains.

About Primis, Video Discovery

Primis is a global Video Discovery platform which increases revenue for publishers by helping their users discover high quality video content.

Our video discovery technology is used by 100s of digital publishers, empowering 200M uniques with an engagement-based video experience that recommends video content they love, automatically skipping content they don't interact with.

Part of IPG and Universal McCann, we hold ourselves accountable to the highest industry standards in terms of user engagement, payment terms, brand safety, viewability, completion rates and all other practices. At Primis, we respect your business, your users and the industry of advertising technology.

Website: www.primis.tech

Twitter: @Primisltd

LinkedIn: Primis-UM

Facebook: Primis-UM

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1345889/Primis.jpg

Contact:

Primis Press:

+972-3-7686898

[email protected]

https://www.primis.tech

SOURCE Primis

Related Links

https://www.primis.tech

