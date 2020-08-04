Prince Manufacturing and Tomcar will partner to produce the Tomcar TX

LEXINGTON, S.C., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prince Manufacturing, headquartered in Lexington, SC, has entered into an agreement with Phoenix, Arizona-based Tomcar to produce TX model multi-purpose vehicle. Iram Chavez, Prince Manufacturing CEO, recently stated that "The entire Prince organization is looking forward to working with Tomcar to bring this excellent product to market. We believe that the quality of our manufacturing services will be a positive reflection on the Tomcar brand."

The Tomcar TX is a highly functional, extremely durable, and highly versatile machine that is ideal for use under the most demanding of conditions. Unlike any other commercial utility or side-by-side vehicle on the market, the Tomcar was originally designed for military use but is used today in a diversity of activities such as mining, emergency response, tourism, security and patrol, and ranching and farming. Its origins go back to the Israeli special forces.

Ram Zarchi, Founder and CEO of Tomcar, expressed optimism in light of his company's newly formed partnership. "Prince has been doing quality manufacturing for their customers since the 1960s. We spent years searching for a top-notch company to work with and our search led us to them in the early 2019. In the past 18 months, we've been working together on establishing high volume production in their facilities, and we are expecting ramping up during the fall."

Under the terms of the partnership Prince Manufacturing will assemble the Tomcar TX at its facilities in Asheville, NC, El Paso, TX, and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. As a result of this bi-national effort, the project will create employment opportunities for workers in both the US and Mexico.

Prince Manufacturing, Inc. was founded by Edgar Prince as the Prince Corporation in Holland, Michigan in 1965 and operates today mainly as a contract manufacturer. In addition to metal fabrication, sheet metal forming, powder coating capabilities, it has extensive experience as a service provider to the automotive industry.

Tomcar is based in Phoenix, Arizona and had its beginnings during a top-secret mission in 1967 when a specialized unit of airborne commandos parachuted behind enemy lines and all six airdropped jeeps were destroyed upon landing leaving the unit stranded. The unit's commander, Yoram Zarchi, was able to construct two working vehicles from the wreckage, allowing the commandos to complete their mission successfully. Twenty-five years later the same military commander created the ultra-dependable, highly functional, and all-terrain Tomcar.

