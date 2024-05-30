Princess Cruises Partners with Pitbull, Jason Aldean, Romero Britto to Introduce Exclusive "Love Line Premium Liquors" Collection

New High-End Wine and Spirits Options Debut on Sun Princess, Rolling Out Fleetwide Included in Princess Premier Package

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises, the world's most iconic cruise brand, has launched its all-new "Love Line Premium Liquors" collection. Crafted in collaboration with renowned celebrities Pitbull, Jason Aldean and Romero Britto, this exclusive line of wines and spirits promises an unparalleled experience for guests sailing aboard ships from the Love Boat.

Voli 305 Vodka by Pitbull Love Prosecco by Britto Melorosa Sauvignon Blanc, Red Blend and Cabernet Sauvignon by Jason Aldean

Debuting on Sun Princess, the "Love Line Premium Liquors" collection features meticulously selected wines and spirits, each bearing the unique touch of its celebrity partner. From the smooth allure of premium vodka to organic notes of crafted wine, this collection caters to the discerning tastes of Princess Cruises guests.

Among the highlights of the premium spirits collection are:

Voli 305 Vodka by Pitbull: A celebration of style and sophistication, Voli 305 Vodka embodies the vibrant energy of Miami nightlife. Created in partnership with Pitbull, this ultra-premium vodka is distilled to perfection, offering a taste of luxury with every sip. Pitbull, also known as Mr. Worldwide, is a globally recognized musician, entrepreneur, and education advocate.

Love Prosecco by Britto: Artist Romero Britto and esteemed winemaker Villa Sandi have joined creative forces to unveil Love Prosecco, a private label that marries artistry with the essence of fine Italian craftsmanship and is included as part of the dining experience at Love by Britto aboard Sun Princess, as well as available in bars across the Princess fleet.

Love Prosecco embodies the essence of refinement and sophistication, offering a refreshing experience with every sip. This classic wine delights the palate with a nuanced interplay of dry melon fruit, transitioning seamlessly into a luxurious burst of fine mousse. Its liberating flavors dance on the taste buds, with notes of lemon, mineral, and white peach imparting a symphony of taste sensations.

Not stopping at the contents within, every aspect of Love Prosecco, from label to packaging, reflects Britto's distinctive artistic vision. The label and box have been meticulously designed by Britto himself, infusing the product with an added layer of visual allure and creative expression.

Melorosa Sauvignon Blanc, Red Blend and Cabernet Sauvignon by Jason Aldean: Melorosa Sauvignon Blanc, Melorosa Red Blend and Cabernet Sauvignon from celebrated country music icon Jason Aldean and his sister Kasi Wicks and fellow country music artist and entertainer Chuck Wicks round out the initial brands that make up the exciting new Love Line collection. Famed for his chart-topping hits like "Dirt Road Anthem" and "Burnin' It Down," Aldean and his family bring their passion for quality and authenticity to the world of winemaking.

Crafted to perfection, Melorosa Sauvignon Blanc is a refreshing and dry white wine that promises a delightful sensory journey. Its crisp palate, accentuated by hints of herbs and grasses, pairs harmoniously with a variety of dishes.

Those with a passion for reds will enjoy the sophisticated Melorosa Cabernet Sauvignon, a fruit-forward marvel crafted straight from the heart of California's vineyards. Embodied with rich dark fruit notes of blueberry and blackberry, complemented by nuances of earth, dust, mocha, and cedar, this Cabernet is a symphony of flavors. Its moderate to high tannin levels and concentrated profile make it an impeccable choice for pairing with rich tasting foods, promising an unforgettable dining experience.

"We are proud to partner with esteemed celebrities like Pitbull, Jason Aldean and Romero Britto to introduce the 'Love Line Premium Liquors' collection and deliver an exceptional selection of spirits that reflect the diverse tastes and preferences of our guests," said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. "The Love Line Collection is a natural extension of the elegance and sophistication found throughout our Princess ships and makes every sip a journey worth savoring."

Guests booked on a Princess Premier package will enjoy these premium spirits as part of their beverage options, further enhancing their all-inclusive cruise experience.

The "Love Line Premium Liquors" collection is now available aboard Sun Princess, and will be available exclusively across the Princess fleet starting ahead of summer voyages, providing guests with an unparalleled opportunity to indulge in the finest spirits from around the world. Whether sipping Prosecco under the stars or toasting to new adventures with premium wines, guests can expect nothing less than perfection from this extraordinary new collection.

Sun Princess cruises to the Mediterranean, Europe and Caribbean can be booked by visiting www.princess.com/sunprincess.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting the company's website at www.princess.com.

