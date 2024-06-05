Princess Cruises Named Official Cruise Line Partner of the Academy of Country Music

Groundbreaking Partnership Includes Onboard Performances by Emerging Country Stars

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises, the world's most iconic cruise brand, today was named as the exclusive cruise line partner for the famed Academy of Country Music® (ACM®). Kicking off May 16 at the 59th ACM Awards Show hosted by Reba McEntire, Princess celebrated Country Music's Party of the Year at the ACM Awards red carpet, interviewing artists and nominees live from the Princess Stage.

Maddie & Tae being interviewed live from the Princess Stage at the 59th ACM Awards Show

As part of this groundbreaking partnership, Princess Cruises will be the presenting sponsor for the recently introduced "ACM Live from the Red Barrel Lounge" series taking place at the Academy's Headquarters in Nashville this summer, featuring exclusive performances introducing viewers to new and emerging country artists. The collaboration will feature special performances by some of the talented artists from the Red Barrel Lounge, welcoming them onboard select future Princess voyages.

"Princess is incredibly proud to partner with the ACM and to showcase the next big country stars," said John Padgett, President of Princess Cruises. "Country music has a special place in the hearts of many of our guests, and this partnership allows us to bring unparalleled experiences onboard to combine that love for cruising and country music in a unique and memorable way."

In addition, Princess will be on site supporting the ACM Honors in August, celebrating special award honorees, off-camera category winners and the ACM Industry and Studio Recording Awards.

Founded in Los Angeles in 1964, and still the longest-running Country Music awards show, the ACM made history in 2022 as the first major award ceremony to exclusively livestream on Amazon Prime. The ACM has grown from a regional Southern California trade organization to a national powerhouse with its sights set on a higher purpose – improving lives by connecting fans, artists, and the industry. Today, the ACM is dedicated more than ever to promoting new artists, artists on the rise and established superstars, while supporting the good work of charitable causes nationwide through ACM Lifting Lives®.

Since the first cruise from Los Angeles to the Mexican Riviera in 1965, Princess Cruises has become the most iconic cruise brand in the world, from its co-starring role as the setting of the beloved "Love Boat" television series to now sailing 16 luxurious and innovative cruise ships to 330 global destinations, captivating the hearts of travelers worldwide.

All 16 ships in the Princess fleet offer well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities. No matter the cruise, Princess delivers a premium vacation with the line's award-winning, signature Princess Medallion Class experience which offers unparalleled service and personalization.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-Princess (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting www.princess.com.

About the Academy of Country Music:

Founded in Southern California in 1964 as a regional trade organization, the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) has grown in the almost-60 years since into a leading association for the Country Music industry. Now headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., and boasting record-high membership of more than 5,000 worldwide, the Academy serves as a powerhouse advocate for Country fans, artists, and all facets of the business, as well as a supporter of philanthropic work through charitable partner ACM LIFTING LIVES, dedicated to improving lives through the power of music and providing aid in times of need, with a focus on health initiatives. Last year was another monumental moment for the Academy, with the 58th ACM Awards, hosted by global superstars Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, ranking as one of the most-watched awards shows of the year. 2024 saw the ACM Awards return in May to the world headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Texas for a second consecutive year on Prime Video, this time with entertainment icon Reba McEntire hosting the show. The Academy also remains relentlessly committed to creating a more inclusive environment for underrepresented groups in Country Music, from the boardroom to the stage, and proudly presents both ACM LEVel Up, a two-year professional development and enrichment curriculum for rising leaders, and OnRamp, a guaranteed income program for Black members of the Nashville music community, in partnership with the Black Music Action Coalition. For more information, visit ACMcountry.com or ACMLiftingLives.org.

SOURCE Princess Cruises