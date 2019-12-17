Princess Cruises Adds Sixth Ship to Europe 2021 Lineup

12-day Mediterranean Connoisseur voyages sailing from Rome to Venice with port visits in the Western Mediterranean, including Portofino and Monte Carlo , as well as sailing the Adriatic Sea visiting Montenegro , Croatia , Slovenia and an overnight in Venice. These voyages also feature a maiden port call to Giardini Naxos on the island of Sicily .

All Pacific Princess Europe 2021 voyages go on sale December 18, 2019.

The small-ship experience found onboard Pacific Princess offers a refined elegance, yet with many of the wonderful amenities found on larger ships. The ship provides guests an intimate camaraderie, sharing a passion for travel, while visiting unique ports only smaller ships can access.

With the addition of Pacific Princess, six total ships now offer the best of Europe in 2021, including the cruise line's two newest ships, Enchanted Princess and Sky Princess, with voyages to the Mediterranean, British Isles and Scandinavia & Russia. With voyages from four to 34 days on five MedallionClass ships, guests can visit treasured landmarks and let local experts guide the way with foodie-friendly and art-centric tours. More details on the previously announced 2021 Europe season can be found here.

Princess past guests are eligible for a special promotion when they book early. The special promotion consists of a $100 - $200/person discount off the public fare, based on itinerary. This can be combined with launch and group promotions. These discounts do not apply to third or fourth berth guests. Additionally, a reduced deposit is available for Captain Circle guests when they book early.

Princess was selected as the "Best Cruise Line in Europe" by the Women's Choice Awards, and has been awarded "Best Itineraries" by readers of Recommend Magazine 12 times in the last 13 years.

More details are available by contacting a professional travel advisor, calling 1-800-PRINCESS or by visiting the company's website at www.princess.com.

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the fastest growing international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 18 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries."

In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the OceanMedallion, the vacation industry's most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to a hassle-free, personalized vacation giving guests more time to do the things they love most. MedallionClass Vacations will be activated on five ships by the end of 2019. An activation plan will continue across the global fleet in 2020 and beyond.

Princess Cruises continues its multi-year, "Come Back New Promise" – a $450 million-dollar product innovation and cruise ship renovation campaign that will continue to enhance the line's onboard guest experience. These enhancements result in more moments of awe, lifetime memories and meaningful stories for guests to share from their cruise vacation. The product innovations include partnerships with award-winning Chef Curtis Stone; engaging entertainment inspired shows with Broadway-legend Stephen Schwartz; immersive activities for the whole family from Discovery and Animal Planet that include exclusive shore excursions to onboard activities; the ultimate sleep at sea with the award-winning Princess Luxury Bed and more.

Two new Royal-class ships are currently under construction - Enchanted Princess, scheduled for delivery in June 2020, followed by Discovery Princess in November 2021. Princess previously announced that two new (LNG) ships which will be the largest ships in the Princess fleet, accommodating approximately 4,300 guests are planned for delivery in 2023 and 2025. Princess now has four ships arriving over the next five years between 2020 and 2025. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE:CUK).

Additional media information is available at princess.com/news.

Negin Kamali, 661-753-1539, nkamali@princesscruises.com

Alivia Owyoung Ender, 661-753-1542, aowyoung@princesscruises.com

