FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and SEATTLE, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises and Holland America Line announced an initial combined commitment of $175,000 in 2026, to help rebuild the Joseph T. Craig American Legion Post 3 in Ketchikan, Alaska – the state's oldest American Legion post – after the historic facility was destroyed by arson in September 2023.

Princess Cruises and Holland America Line Commit Initial Investment to Rebuild Ketchikan American Legion Post Destroyed by Arson

Founded in 1919, American Legion Post 3 has long been a cornerstone support for Ketchikan's veterans, their families, and the broader community. After more than 85 years at the same location, the post suffered a devastating loss when its building was destroyed by arson in September 2023.

Commitment to Rebuild

Princess Cruises will contribute $100,000 through the Princess Foundation. Holland America has committed to $75,000 including contributions from its On Deck for a Cause program in Alaska. Both brands have also pledged ongoing support for the rebuilding effort in the years ahead, with additional details to be announced in 2027.

"This generous support from Princess Cruises and Holland America Line is a meaningful step forward in our rebuilding journey," said Bill Bolling, American Legion Post 3. "While the loss of our building was devastating, this partnership helps ensure our mission will continue for generations. We are deeply grateful for their commitment to honoring veterans and strengthening our community."

Supporting Alaska Communities

"At Princess Cruises, we are deeply connected to the communities we visit, and Ketchikan holds a special place in our Alaska program," said Gus Antorcha, Princess Cruises President. "We are honored to support the rebuilding of American Legion Post 3 and to stand alongside the veterans and families who rely on it as a place of connection, remembrance, and service."

The American Legion's mission is rooted in service to veterans, their families, and communities - fostering patriotism, promoting national security, and supporting the well-being of those who have served. This mission is guided by values including selfless service, family and community engagement, and honoring those who came before.

"American Legion Post 3 represents resilience, service, and community—values that deeply align with Holland America Line," said Beth Bodensteiner, Holland America President. "We are proud along with our guests to support the rebuilding of this historic post and to help ensure it remains a place of connection and support for Ketchikan's veterans and families for generations to come."

Princess Cruises 2026 Alaska Season

Princess Cruises will sail its largest Alaska season ever in 2026, highlighted by the debut of its newest ship in the fleet, Star Princess. The expanded program features eight ships, 180 departures and visits to 19 destinations, giving travelers an unparalleled range of Alaska adventures by sea or through combined land-and-sea cruisetours.

The 2026 season will feature visits to iconic destinations including Ketchikan, where guests will have opportunities to engage with local communities and learn more about the region's history and resilience.

Holland America Line 2026 Alaska Season

Holland America Line will once again feature six ships in Alaska, offering guests frequent opportunities for glacier viewing, abundant access to Alaska wildlife, immersive cultural experiences and destination‑driven dining inspired by the region. From April through September, Holland America Line will give guests the option to sail roundtrip from Seattle, Washington; roundtrip from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada; or between Vancouver and Whittier (Anchorage), Alaska. Itineraries range from seven to 28 days and include the popular monthlong "Alaska Arctic Circle Solstice" sailing and a new 14-day option roundtrip from Seattle.

For guests seeking an even deeper exploration of The Great Land, Holland America Line Cruisetours combine an Alaska cruise with an unforgettable overland journey into Denali National Park and Canada's Yukon Territory. In 2026, a series of 18 Cruisetour itineraries pair a cruise with scenic rail travel and wilderness adventures, offering expanded access to Alaska's glaciers, wildlife and iconic landscapes.

About Princess Cruises:

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. Star Princess, the brand's newest and most innovative ship, launched October 2025, and sister ship to Sun Princess, named Condé Nast Traveler Mega Ship of the Year for a second consecutive year. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

About Holland America Line:

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for more than 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering a perfectly-sized ship experience, its fleet of 11 vessels visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for more than 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Savour the Journey isn't just a tagline, it's a reinforcement that the cruise line provides experiences too good to hurry through, connecting travelers to the world and each other. Award-winning enrichment programming, entertainment and cuisine that brings each locale on board, including a revolutionary Global Fresh Fish Program, put Holland America Line at the forefront of premium cruising.

About Joseph T. Craig American Legion Post 3

Founded in 1919, Joseph T. Craig American Legion Post 3 in Ketchikan, Alaska, is the state's oldest American Legion post, serving veterans, their families, and the Ketchikan community through advocacy, remembrance, and service.

SOURCE Princess Cruises