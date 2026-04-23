Princess Cruises' Newest Sphere Class Ship Recognized Among the World's Best New Cruise Ships

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises is proud to announce that Star Princess has been named to Condé Nast Traveler's 2026 Hot List, a highly regarded annual selection recognizing the best new and newly transformed travel experiences around the world.

Celebrating its 30th edition, the Condé Nast Traveler Hot List is curated by the publication's global editorial team and honors standout hotels, resorts, restaurants, and cruise ships that raise the bar for design, service, and sense of place within their first year of debut.

Star Princess Named to Condé Nast Traveler’s Prestigious 2026 Hot List

As Princess Cruises' newest Sphere Class ship, Star Princess represents a thoughtful evolution of the brand's signature guest experience, blending modern design with inviting spaces intentionally crafted to connect guests more meaningfully with the world around them. The Hot List recognition coincides with a series of recent milestone moments for the ship, including her first transit of the Panama Canal and preparations for her inaugural Alaska season sailing from Seattle this May, making her the first Sphere Class ship to sail the region.

"We're honored that Condé Nast Traveler has selected Star Princess for its 2026 Hot List," said Marie Lee, Princess Cruises Chief Marketing Officer. "With sweeping ocean views, seamlessly integrated public spaces, and design choices made with connection in mind, the ship brings guests closer to the destinations they discover—and to one another."

Star Princess in Alaska

Princess Cruises will sail its largest Alaska season ever in 2026 with the debut of Star Princess, thoughtfully designed to immerse guests with the natural beauty of the Great Land. The expanded program features eight ships,‑180 departures and visits to 19 destinations, offering travelers an unmatched range of Alaska adventures by sea or through combined land‑and cruisetours.

More About Star Princess

The 177,800‑ton Star Princess, carrying 4,300 guests, debuted in October 2025 from Barcelona and represents the next evolution of the Princess Cruises experience, blending elevated dining and world‑class entertainment with its signature guest experience. The ship showcases the Sphere Class's distinctive design, including The Dome, a glass‑enclosed retreat inspired by Santorini, and the outward‑facing Sphere, which transforms the central Piazza into a multi‑level, light‑filled central gathering space.

The Condé Nast Traveler Hot List recognition reinforces Princess Cruises' continued focus on delivering meaningful travel experiences through attentive service, inspired design, and a deep respect for the destinations it visits.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting princess.com.

About Princess Cruises:

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. Star Princess, the brand's newest and most innovative ship, launched October 2025, and sister ship to Sun Princess, named Condé Nast Traveler Mega Ship of the Year for a second consecutive year. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

SOURCE Princess Cruises