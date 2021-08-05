Princess Cruises Announces 2023 Alaska Cruises & Cruisetours Program

The 2023 Alaska cruises and cruisetours season, on sale Aug. 18, features six MedallionClass ships, including the cruise line's newest Discovery Princess, returning to Alaska for a second season. With 145 departures, 14 unique itineraries, five glacier viewing experiences and departing from four convenient departure ports, cruise offerings include:

Voyage of the Glaciers from Vancouver, B.C. or Anchorage ( Whittier ): Majestic Princess, Sapphire Princess and Grand Princess sail the top-rated, seven-day itinerary that features two glacier viewing experiences including Glacier Bay National Park.

Majestic Princess, Sapphire Princess and Grand Princess sail the top-rated, seven-day itinerary that features two glacier viewing experiences including Glacier Bay National Park. Inside Passage from Seattle : Discovery Princess, the newest ship in the fleet, and Crown Princess, return to the Emerald City with seven-day Inside Passage voyages.

: Discovery Princess, the newest ship in the fleet, and Crown Princess, return to the Emerald City with seven-day Inside Passage voyages. Inside Passage from San Francisco : Ruby Princess sails this 10-day cruise, roundtrip from the City by the Bay, with a once-in-a-lifetime experience of sailing under the iconic Golden Gate Bridge.

Combined with a Voyage of the Glaciers cruise, guests can experience Alaska's top-two attractions – Glacier Bay National Park and Denali National Park – by choosing from 24 cruisetour itineraries, ranging from three to 10 nights on land, before or after the cruise.

Here are the top-10 reasons to see the very best of Alaska with Princess:

Princess is #1 in Alaska ! Every cruise features at least one glacier-viewing experience – Glacier Bay National Park, College Fjord, Hubbard Glacier, Endicott Arm and Dawes Glacier or Tracy Arm Fjord. Princess takes more guests to Glacier Bay National Park than any other cruise line. With 84 calls to Glacier Bay in 2023, 74 percent of the cruise line's itineraries to Alaska feature this UNESCO World Heritage Site. Cruises feature the marquee ports of Juneau , Ketchikan and Skagway with a "More Ashore" late-night call in Juneau on all northbound Voyage of the Glaciers and seven-day Inside Passage voyages. Onboard and ashore, the award-winning "North to Alaska enrichment program brings together local personalities, culture and Alaska seafood to immerse guests in the history and traditions of The Last Frontier. From savoring fresh Alaska seafood to meeting locals, the program allows guests to see, feel and taste the best of the Great Land. A significant part of the guest services experience includes the cruise line's effortless and personalized Princess MedallionClass vacation. All six cruise ships sailing to Alaska in 2023 offers personalization that simplifies the guest experience and delivers next-level service. Shore excursions abound. From a lumberjack show, dog sledding on a glacier, the historic White Pass Scenic Railway, flightseeing adventures and plenty of tours with wildlife viewing – whales, bears and more – guests can choose from more than 150 tours. Exclusive to Princess, Cook My Catch offers a true sea-to-seat experience. Guests have the chance to reel in a fish during a fishing excursion and have chefs cook it for their dinner that night. Only Princess offers custom-built, exclusive wilderness lodges on the doorsteps of legendary national parks. Back by popular demand, the 17-night Princess Connoisseur Cruisetour features 10 nights on land that includes two nights at each of the five Princess Wilderness Lodges and visits five national parks. Princess offers exclusive Direct-to-the Wilderness rail service that takes guests from the ship through the heart of Alaska with breathtaking scenery to the Denali-based wilderness lodges for more time to explore the interior of this vast state. Every cruisetour itinerary includes Denali National Park , a picturesque six million acres, home to North America's tallest peak.

