Princess Cruises Announces 2028 World Cruise: 115-Day Global Voyage Visiting 49 Destinations Onboard Coral Princess

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises announces its spectacular 2028 World Cruise onboard Coral Princess, a 115-day, globe-spanning journey to 49 destinations across 24 countries and five continents - featuring 39 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, more overnight and late-night stays, and a maiden call to Mossel Bay, South Africa, on sale today.

Departing January 3, 2028, roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale, or Los Angeles, the 115-day sailing offers guests the opportunity to experience the world while unpacking just once. Flexible World Cruise segment options ranging from 20 to 100 days allow travelers to tailor the journey to their schedules.

Coral Princess' Epic Journey Across Five Continents

Sailing aboard the intimate, 2,000-capacity Coral Princess, guests will cross the Equator and International Date Line on this grand exploration covering 36,000 nautical miles. The itinerary transits the legendary Panama Canal before immersing guests in the natural beauty and vibrant cultures of Hawaii and the South Pacific, including Samoa and Fiji. The voyage continues to Australia and New Zealand, showcasing iconic cities such as Sydney, Melbourne and Auckland, along with extraordinary wildlife and landscapes.

Coral Princess then ventures across the Indian Ocean to remote island gems including Mauritius and Réunion Island, before arriving in South Africa for an overnight stay in Cape Town and a special maiden call to Mossel Bay, a charming coastal town known for its stunning beaches and rich history. Mossel Bay is home to a UNESCO World Heritage Site featuring coastal caves that hold some of the earliest evidence of modern human behavior, dating back more than 160,000 years.

Sailing north along Africa's western coast, the journey continues into the Mediterranean with visits to Barcelona, Sicily, and the Adriatic Sea, including Dubrovnik, as well as Casablanca, before crossing the Atlantic Ocean back to North America.

"Our 2028 World Cruise is an unparalleled voyage designed for travelers to see the world in a meaningful, immersive way — with more overnight stays, more time in port, deeper cultural connections and unforgettable moments at every turn," said Jim Berra, Princess Cruises Chief Commercial Officer. "Guests will embark on an exceptional and deeply rewarding journey with extraordinary exploration, effortlessly wrapped in Princess' signature warmth."

More Time Ashore in the World's Most Captivating Cities

The 2028 World Cruise on Coral Princess features expanded "More Ashore" experiences, giving guests additional time to explore iconic destinations:

Overnight stays in Cape Town, South Africa and Auckland, New Zealand.

10 additional late-night stays, including Barcelona, Casablanca, Dubrovnik, Honolulu, Melbourne and Sydney.

For the first time, Princess invites guests to embark on an immersive safari adventure at one of Africa's top five celebrated game preserves including Aquila Game Reserve and the iconic White Lions at Pumba Private Game Reserve.

These extended calls let guests experience each destination after dark. Highlights include world‑class dining and wine in South Africa, Mediterranean cultural treasures, Hawaii's vibrant island life, and the cosmopolitan energy of Australia and Europe.

Culture, Cuisine and Connection — Onboard and Ashore

From ancient temples to volcanic rainforests and pristine beaches, expertly curated and award‑winning shore excursions offer something for every traveler—adventure seekers, food lovers, and history enthusiasts alike. Guests can explore local connections in Mediterranean villages, sip Mai Tais on Waikiki Beach, and discover unique wildlife in Australia and New Zealand. They can also marvel at natural wonders, including Fiordland National Park in New Zealand and Table Mountain in Cape Town, while experiencing Africa's extraordinary wildlife with rare encounters with African Elephants and White Rhinos.

Onboard, the experience evolves through a thoughtfully curated program of enrichment and entertainment. Festive themed deck events, folkloric performances, engaging educational lectures, and Broadway-caliber productions. Guests may expand their global perspectives through language classes, hands‑on lessons with indigenous musical instruments, interactive cooking demonstrations led by shipboard chefs, and expert‑guided sessions that delve into regional history and traditions.

Culinary offerings further elevate the journey, showcasing an ever‑changing menu inspired by the ship's many ports of call and crafted entirely from scratch with regionally sourced ingredients. Alongside signature favorites, guests can savor a diverse array of global cuisine that authentically reflects the cultures explored ashore. Princess Cruises has been recognized as "Best Cruises for Food Lovers" by Food & Wine magazine, underscoring its commitment to exceptional gastronomic experiences.

Captain's Circle members can take advantage of an exclusive benefit of up to $3,000 in bonus onboard credit per stateroom, adding even more value to this extraordinary global journey.

Guests are also invited to join the official World Cruise 2028 Facebook Group, a dedicated online community where future travelers can connect, share insights, and engage with fellow cruisers before setting sail.

Additional details, including fares and segment options, are available through a professional travel advisor by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at princess.com.

