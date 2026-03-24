October 2027 – January 2028 Season Features 6 Departures, Across 4 Itineraries

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises unveils its 2027–28 South America season aboard Majestic Princess, featuring overnight experiences in the Antarctic Peninsula, late-night port calls, and access to 15 UNESCO World Heritage Sites across the region. On sale now, the October 2027 through January 2028 season includes six departures across four itineraries (15 – 37 days), designed to give guests more time ashore in marquee cities and closer-to-nature scenic cruising in Patagonia and beyond.

Princess Cruises Announces 2027–28 South America Season Aboard Majestic Princess: Explore 19 Destinations, 15 UNESCO Sites, and Antarctica

"Our 2027–28 South America season is designed to bring guests closer to the world's most breathtaking landscapes and vibrant cultures," said Jim Berra, Princess Cruises Chief Commercial Officer. "From the polar desert of Antarctica to the lively streets of Rio de Janeiro, Majestic Princess offers unforgettable experiences that combine adventure, enrichment, and our friendliest service at sea."

2027–28 South America Season Overview

The South America season begins October 2027 with an extraordinary 37-day South America Passage Grand Adventure departing from Southampton (London). The voyage crosses the Atlantic with stops at Lisbon, Canary Islands, Rio de Janeiro, and Montevideo before concluding in San Antonio (Santiago). Following this, the 3,560-capacity Majestic Princess will offer:

15-day Cape Horn & Glaciers of Patagonia Voyages – Sailing between Buenos Aires, Argentina and San Antonio (Santiago), Chile

– Sailing between Buenos Aires, Argentina and San Antonio (Santiago), Chile 17-day Antarctica & South America Voyages – Roundtrip from Buenos Aires, including overnight experiences in the Antarctic Peninsula

– Roundtrip from Buenos Aires, including overnight experiences in the Antarctic Peninsula Plus, two unparalleled adventures through combined land-and-sea South America cruisetours Machu Picchu Explorer: 6-night land duration pre- or post-cruise visiting Lima, Sacred Valley, Machu Picchu & Cusco, Peru Iguazu Falls Adventure: 5-night land duration pre or post cruise visiting Buenos Aires, Argentina, Iguazu Falls and Rio De Janeiro, Brazil



Season at a Glance:

6 departures across 4 unique itineraries (15–37 days), sailing from October 2027 through January 2028 to Cape Horn & Glaciers of Patagonia, Antarctica & South America, and the South America Passage Grand Adventure

across (15–37 days), sailing from October 2027 through January 2028 to Cape Horn & Glaciers of Patagonia, Antarctica & South America, and the South America Passage Grand Adventure 19 destinations in 8 countries , including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Uruguay, and more

, including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Uruguay, and more 15 UNESCO World Heritage Sites , including: Peninsula Valdés Patagonian Nature Reserve – Whale watching from Puerto Madryn Carioca Landscapes between the Mountain and the Sea, Rio de Janeiro – Copacabana Beach & Christ the Redeemer

, including: Overnight stays in Buenos Aires on every sailing

Late-night port calls in Lisbon, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Rio de Janeiro, and Ushuaia

Destination Highlights

Guests sailing in South America and Antarctica will be fully immersed in the destinations they visit surrounded by the breathtaking scenery, native wildlife, and the traditions of the local people.

Scenic Cruising:

Princess Cruises continues to highlight one of its most dramatic experiences, scenic cruising through the Beagle Channel Fjords and Glacier Alley. Debuted in 2026–27, this experience offers breathtaking views of hanging and tidewater glaciers cascading from the Darwin Mountain Range, ideal for photography, storytelling, and exploration

Extended time in the Antarctic Peninsula with immersive wildlife viewing and glacier-filled landscapes

Wildlife:

Around 1 million penguins nest annually in the Falkland Islands (Stanley)

Whales, porpoises, leopard seals, sea birds, and other penguin species visible along Beagle Channel, Glacier Alley, and Antarctic waters

Landscapes:

Antarctica: Gerlache Strait, Elephant Island, South Shetland Islands

Brazil: Corcovado & Sugarloaf Mountains in Rio de Janeiro

Chile & Argentina: Beagle Channel Fjords, Glacier Alley, Tierra del Fuego, Cape Horn, Drake's Passage

Culture:

Dance and music: Samba in Brazil, Tango in Argentina & Uruguay

Culinary highlights: Brazilian caipirinhas, Argentine steaks, Chilean & Argentine wine

Landmarks: Christ the Redeemer (Rio), La Recoleta Cemetery (Buenos Aires)

Onboard Experiences

Further bringing the destination to life and connecting experiences ashore to the onboard offerings. While cruising the Antarctic Peninsula, onboard Naturalists guide guests to view the wildlife and vistas appearing along their journey, while also sharing the history of the region and stories of their own.

Destination-Specific Events:

Argentine folkloric music and regional cuisine

Carnival festival celebration with samba dancers and interactive classes

Enrichment Speakers:

Antarctic destination experts

Naturalists, historians, and storytellers

Shore Excursions

Princess' award-winning shore excursions offer exclusive and up-close-and-personal experiences to enhance time spent ashore.

Princess Exclusive:

Guest Favorites:

Falkland Islands (Stanley)

Punta Arenas

Buenos Aires

Ushuaia

Book a 2027–28 South America Adventure Today

Majestic Princess' South America 2027-28 season combines epic landscapes, rich cultural experiences, and world-class amenities - all in one extraordinary journey.

Additional details are available through a professional travel advisor by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at princess.com.

About Princess Cruises:

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. Star Princess, the brand's newest and most innovative ship, launched October 2025, and sister ship to Sun Princess, named Condé Nast Traveler Mega Ship of the Year for a second consecutive year. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

SOURCE Princess Cruises