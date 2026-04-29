Award-Winning Dining Venues Recognized for Culinary Excellence and Elevated Guest Experience

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises, a world leader in premium cruising, announced that two of its standout specialty dining venues, Makoto Ocean and The Butcher's Block by Dario, have been honored with the prestigious 2026 International Five Star Diamond Award, recognizing excellence in culinary innovation, quality and service.

Princess Cruises Earns Prestigious 2026 International Five Star Diamond Award for Makoto Ocean and The Butcher’s Block by Dario

The International Five Star Diamond Award for cuisine is awarded by the American Academy of Hospitality Sciences (AAHS). It serves as a premier recognition for luxury hospitality, travel, and lifestyle – sharing experiences from the finest restaurants and chefs from around the world.

"We are incredibly proud to see both Makoto Ocean and The Butcher's Block by Dario recognized with the 2026 International Five Star Diamond Award," said Sami Kohen, Princess Cruises Vice President of Food and Beverage. "These honors reflect our commitment to delivering exceptional culinary experiences for our guests without compromising what makes our partners exceptional. From the precision and artistry of Makoto Ocean to the bold, authentic flavors of The Butcher's Block by Dario, we work side by side with our partners to bring their signature concepts to sea with uncompromising quality, consistency, and service."

Makoto Ocean

Makoto Ocean, created in partnership with acclaimed chef Makoto Okuwa, offers an elevated Japanese sushi experience that blends traditional techniques with modern flair.

Bringing more than 25 years of culinary expertise, Chef Makoto Okuwa introduces a fresh take on Edomae-style sushi - rooted in tradition, yet crafted with modern flair, his concept features playful, artfully presented dishes that honor the essence of Japanese cuisine. Chef Okuwa's unique interpretation offers a refined, yet approachable dining experience designed to delight a wide range of palates. Available aboard Star Princess, Sun Princess, Diamond Princess and Sapphire Princess, Makoto Ocean has quickly become a guest favorite for its artistry and immersive atmosphere.

The Butcher's Block by Dario

The Butcher's Block by Dario brings a bold and theatrical steakhouse concept to sea onboard the cruise line's newest vessels – Star Princess and Sun Princess. Inspired by the philosophy of renowned Italian butcher Dario Cecchini, this specialty restaurant celebrates the art of butchery with premium cuts of meat, expertly prepared and grilled to perfection. The menu emphasizes nose-to-tail dining, sustainability and robust flavors, complemented by a curated selection of wines and sides. With its lively ambiance and interactive elements, The Butcher's Block by Dario delivers a distinctive and memorable dining experience unlike any other at sea.

Learn More About Princess Dining

For more details about Princess Cruises and its award-winning dining experiences, visit princess.com/dining.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting princess.com.

About Princess Cruises:

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. Star Princess, the brand's newest and most innovative ship, launched October 2025, and sister ship to Sun Princess, named Condé Nast Traveler Mega Ship of the Year for a second consecutive year. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

SOURCE Princess Cruises