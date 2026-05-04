The Sphere Class Ship Sails Weekly from Seattle's Pier 91 to the Inside Passage of Alaska

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SEATTLE, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises proudly welcomes Star Princess to Seattle, marking her highly anticipated debut and the start of her inaugural Alaska season. From May 3 - September 13, 2026, the next-generation sphere class ship will sail 20 weekly roundtrip voyages from Pier 91 through Alaska's iconic Inside Passage.

Princess Cruises Celebrates the Debut of Star Princess in Seattle for Its Inaugural Alaska Season

The arrival day was marked with a traditional maritime plaque exchange between the Port of Seattle and Star Princess senior officers, including Captain Gennaro Arma, Princess Cruises President Gus Antorcha, alongside representatives from local maritime, port operations, labor and public safety partners. The ceremony followed a spectacular Alaska‑themed drone show at Seattle Center on May 1 welcoming the ship's arrival and celebrating the spirit of Alaska against the Seattle skyline.

"It's especially meaningful for the officers and crew of Star Princess to be here in Seattle, a port with a proud maritime heritage and long-standing connection to Alaska," said Princess Cruises Captain, Gennaro Arma. "Designed for these journeys, Star Princess brings together advanced technology, comfort, and elegance as we continue Princess Cruises' legacy in Alaska. We're grateful to the Port of Seattle and our port partners for their warm welcome and continued collaboration."

Star Princess Alaska Itineraries

Star Princess will sail weekly roundtrip from Seattle to Alaska's Inside Passage visiting marquee destinations including Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway and Sitka, featuring breathtaking glacier viewing with Endicott Arm and Dawes Glacier. Star Princess is joined for the 2026 and 2027 Alaska seasons by Royal Princess, which also sails weekly from Seattle's Pier 91 to the Inside Passage.

Community & Charitable Engagement

As part of Star Princess' inaugural celebrations, Princess Cruises is proud to reaffirm its deep commitment to the Alaska communities that are central to its heritage and long-standing operations in the region. These contributions reflect the cruise line's ongoing support for local communities across Southeast Alaska.

Ketchikan : A $100,000 contribution to the Joseph T. Craig American Legion Post 3 as part of Princess Cruises' commitment - alongside Holland America Line - to help rebuild the state's oldest American Legion post following its destruction by arson, supporting veterans, their families, and the broader Ketchikan community

: A $100,000 contribution to the Joseph T. Craig American Legion Post 3 as part of Princess Cruises' commitment - alongside Holland America Line - to help rebuild the state's oldest American Legion post following its destruction by arson, supporting veterans, their families, and the broader Ketchikan community Juneau : A $25,000 donation to Juneau Flukes, advancing critical whale research and marine conservation efforts.

: A $25,000 donation to Juneau Flukes, advancing critical whale research and marine conservation efforts. Skagway : A $25,000 donation to Skagway Childcare Council for expanding access to quality childcare for local families.

: A $25,000 donation to Skagway Childcare Council for expanding access to quality childcare for local families. Sitka: A $10,000 donation to Sitka Trail Works, supporting the maintenance and preservation of the region's trail systems.

More About Star Princess

The 177,800-ton Star Princess, accommodating 4,300 guests, showcases Princess Cruises' legendary guest service and dedicated crew, along with distinctive dining and bar venues, elevated entertainment and activities, and luxurious accommodations.

#1 Cruise Line in Alaska

Princess Cruises, the leading cruise line in Alaska, is sailing its biggest-ever Alaska season for 2026, highlighted by the debut of Star Princess. The exciting, expanded Alaska program for 2026 features eight ships, 180 departures, and 19 destinations, providing travelers with an unparalleled selection of Alaska adventures by sea, or by both land and sea.

Princess' award-winning North to Alaska program enriches the onboard experience with local lumberjacks, Iditarod champions, and storytellers sharing their passions for Alaska. Other offerings include fresh Alaska seafood menus, a variety of shore excursions, and authentic commentary by Glacier Bay Park Rangers and Naturalists. All eight Princess ships sailing in Alaska this season will feature the new programming: Star Princess, Coral Princess, Royal Princess, Ruby Princess, Grand Princess, Emerald Princess, Discovery Princess, and Island Princess.

Book a Star Princess Cruise Vacation

Additional information about Star Princess and Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting princess.com.

About Princess Cruises:

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. Star Princess, the brand's newest and most innovative ship, launched October 2025, and sister ship to Sun Princess, named Condé Nast Traveler Mega Ship of the Year for a second consecutive year. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

SOURCE Princess Cruises