Princess Cruises Announces First Booking Offer on 2019 Summer Destinations

As a leading destination expert, Princess welcomes guests to experience the best of Europe's storied history, the vast wilderness of Alaska, summer festival season in Japan, and pristine beaches of the Caribbean.

In Alaska guests will enjoy the best of the Great Land onboard with the North to Alaska program, featuring opportunities to eat like a local, celebrate like a local and learn from locals including Libby Riddles, the first woman to win the famed Iditarod.

Japan's summer festival season is not to be missed, and Princess Cruises brings guests to the celebration with Nebuta, meaning drowsiness, a festival to wake the sleepy soul. Awaken your spirit as you witness the awe-inspiring floats and folklore of the season during the colorful and vibrant summer festival season in Japan. Landmarks visited on these itineraries include Osaka Castle, Itsukishima Shrine, Kinkaku-ji temple and more.

In the Caribbean, take in the Rhythm of the Caribbean, a unique onboard program immersing guests in the destination with authentic food, music and activities of the region. In addition, take in the landmarks the Caribbean is most famous for, such as Trunk Bay on the Island of St. John, Tulum Ruins from Cozumel or Willemstad, Curacao – a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Guests will travel to the world's most revered, must-see landmarks in Europe aboard Princess Cruises. Whether visiting such sites as the Eiffel Tower, the Coliseum in Rome, Blarney Castle to kiss the stone in Ireland or the Berlin Wall in Germany, guests will enjoy the rich culture of Europe.

Examples of Landmark Sale cruise and cruisetour deals include:

Alaska Voyage of the Glaciers cruise — 7 days: $799 interior; $1,649 balcony and up to $250 free onboard spending money per person

Alaska Cruisetour — 11 nights: $1,799 interior; $2,749 balcony and up to $250 free onboard spending money per person

Mediterranean cruise – 7 days: $1,299 interior; $1,849 balcony and up to $250 free onboard spending money per person

British Isles cruise — 12 days: $2,099 interior; $2,949 balcony and up to $500 free onboard spending money person

Scandinavia & Russia cruise – 11 days: $2,099 interior; $2,649 balcony and up to $500 free onboard spending money per person

Circle Japan cruise — 11 days: $1,249 interior; $3,349 balcony and up to $500 free onboard spending money per person

Caribbean cruise —7 days: $799 interior; $1,349 balcony and up to $250 free onboard spending money per person

More information about Princess Cruise's Landmark Sale can be found at princess.com/cruisedeals.

All cruise prices are per guest, based on double occupancy. Princess Cruise's Landmark Sale runs through 11:59 p.m. PDT on June 19, 2018 and is available to residents of the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and Mexico.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel agent, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at princess.com.

About Princess Cruises:

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is a global premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 17 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to more than 360 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts has created more than 150 award-winning itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises has been continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries."

Princess Cruises continues its multi-year, "Come Back New Promise" – a $450 million-dollar product innovation and cruise ship renovation campaign that will continue to enhance the line's onboard guest experience. These enhancements result in more moments of awe, lifetime memories and meaningful stories for guests to share from their cruise vacation. The product innovations include partnerships with award-winning Chef Curtis Stone; engaging entertainment inspired shows with Broadway-legend Stephen Schwartz; immersive activities for the whole family from Discovery and Animal Planet that include exclusive shore excursion to onboard activities; the ultimate sleep at sea with the award-winning Princess Luxury Bed and much more.

Three new Royal-class ships are currently on order with the next new ship, Sky Princess, under construction scheduled for delivery in October 2019. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK).

Newsroom:

Additional media information is available at princess.com/news.

For more information contact:

Negin Kamali, 661-753-1539, nkamali@princesscruises.com

Brea Burkholz, 661-753-1542, bburkholz@princesscruises.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/princess-cruises-announces-first-booking-offer-on-2019-summer-destinations-300643895.html

SOURCE Princess Cruises

Related Links

http://www.princess.com

