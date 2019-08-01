Princess Cruises Announces Getaway Sale Offering 50% Off Second Guest Fare

Examples of Getaway Sale cruise fares per guest, based on double occupancy, include:

Pacific Coastal Getaways with San Francisco on Royal Princess® — 3 days: $249 interior; $369 balcony on select voyages between September 2019 and May 2020

on Royal Princess® — 3 days: interior; balcony on select voyages between and West Coast Getaways with Catalina Island on Royal Princess® — 4 days: $349 interior; $559 balcony on select voyages from December 2019 to February 2020

on Royal Princess® — 4 days: interior; balcony on select voyages from to Eastern Caribbean Getaway on Island Princess® — 4 days: $349 interior; $499 balcony on select voyages in December 2019

interior; balcony on select voyages in Cabo San Lucas Getaways on Royal Princess® — 5 days: $529 interior; $599 balcony on select voyages from September 2019 to February 2020

interior; balcony on select voyages from to Canadian Atlantic Provinces Getaway on Regal Princess® — 5 days: $599 interior; $699 balcony on select voyages in October 2019

More information about the Princess Cruises sale can be found at www.princess.com/cruise-deals-promotions/.

The Getaway Sale is available now and runs through 11:59 p.m. PDT on August 30, 2019. This offer is available to residents of the 50 United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Bermuda, and the District of Columbia who are 21 years of age or older.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at princess.com.

About Princess Cruises

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the fastest growing international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 17 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries."

In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the OceanMedallion, the vacation industry's most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to a hassle-free, personalized vacation giving guests more time to do the things they love most. MedallionClass Vacations will be activated on five ships by the end of 2019. An activation plan will continue across the global fleet in 2020 and beyond.

Princess Cruises continues its multi-year, "Come Back New Promise" – a $450 million-dollar product innovation and cruise ship renovation campaign that will continue to enhance the line's onboard guest experience. These enhancements result in more moments of awe, lifetime memories and meaningful stories for guests to share from their cruise vacation. The product innovations include partnerships with award-winning Chef Curtis Stone; engaging entertainment inspired shows with Broadway-legend Stephen Schwartz; immersive activities for the whole family from Discovery and Animal Planet that include exclusive shore excursions to onboard activities; the ultimate sleep at sea with the award-winning Princess Luxury Bed and more.

Three new Royal-class ships are currently on order with the next new ship under construction, Sky Princess, scheduled for delivery in October 2019, followed by Enchanted Princess in June 2020. Princess previously announced that two new (LNG) ships which will be the largest ships in the Princess fleet, accommodating approximately 4,300 guests are planned for delivery in 2023 and 2025. Princess now has five ships arriving over the next six years between 2019 and 2025. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE:CUK).

Additional media information is available at princess.com/news.

