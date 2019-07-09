Princess Cruises Announces Return of Pacific Princess to Australia for Local Summer 2020-2021 Season to Celebrate 45th Anniversary Sailing in this Region

On sale Friday, July 12 (Sydney time), Pacific Princess' program will include an epic 90-day roundtrip Sydney voyage around South America, a 13-day cruise to New Zealand and a special 21-day sailing to remote locations in Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands.

"The return of Pacific Princess to Australia for the region's popular summer season marks the first time six Princess ships will be based Down Under, representing one-third of our global fleet," said Jan Swartz Princess Cruises president. "Our growth in this region further cements our position as Australia's leading cruise line, offering nearly 25 percent more capacity for the summer 2020-21 season than any other cruise line."

The December 2020 arrival of the 670-guest Pacific Princess coincides with the 45th anniversary of Princess Cruises' first roundtrip cruise from Australia, a voyage on the original Pacific Princess which served as the iconic backdrop and co-star of the popular TV series "The Love Boat."

New Pacific Princess 2020-21 season highlights include:

Due to the popularity of the five, 10-day Tahiti voyages previously announced for fall 2020, Pacific Princess will sail an additional 10-day Tahiti & French Polynesia voyage departing on November 24 , 2020.This voyage can be combined with a new 16-day South Pacific & New Zealand itinerary sailing from Tahiti (Papeete) to Sydney for a 26-day Tahiti & South Pacific Grand Adventure. The 16-day itinerary departs Tahiti (Papeete) on December 4, 2020 .

voyage departing on , 2020.This voyage can be combined with a new 16-day South Pacific & itinerary sailing from Tahiti (Papeete) to for a 26-day Tahiti & South Pacific Grand Adventure. The 16-day itinerary departs Tahiti (Papeete) on . Pacific Princess' arrival into Sydney coincides with Princess Cruises' 45 th Anniversary of sailing from Australia . To commemorate this anniversary, Pacific Princess will sail on a special 13-day New Zealand Connoisseur voyage visiting boutique ports in New Zealand including Stewart Island , Kaikoura and New Plymouth. The voyage also offers special anniversary-themed activities and departs Sydney on December 21, 2020 .

coincides with Princess Cruises' 45 Anniversary of sailing from . To commemorate this anniversary, Pacific Princess will sail on a special visiting boutique ports in including , Kaikoura and New Plymouth. The voyage also offers special anniversary-themed activities and departs on . On January 3, 2021 , Pacific Princess then sails on a voyage of a lifetime, a 90-day Circle South America voyage , roundtrip from Sydney , which circumnavigates the continent and visits Rio de Janeiro during the famed Carnival festival. Options to sail from Auckland or to Brisbane will also be available. This epic voyage includes 28 destinations in 16 countries including overnights in Rio de Janeiro , Buenos Aires and Lima (Callao), with maiden calls for the Princess Australian market to Santos, Ilhabela, Natal and Guayaquil.

, Pacific Princess then sails on a voyage of a lifetime, a , roundtrip from , which circumnavigates the continent and visits during the famed Carnival festival. Options to sail from or to will also be available. This epic voyage includes 28 destinations in 16 countries including overnights in , and (Callao), with maiden calls for the Princess Australian market to Santos, Ilhabela, Natal and Guayaquil. To round out her deployment from Australia , Pacific Princess will also offer a new 21-day Papua New Guinea & Solomon Islands itinerary, departing April 3, 2021 , with maiden calls to Madang, Wewak and Gizo Island . Following this unique voyage, Pacific Princess sails to Japan on a 24-day Asia & Australia visiting amazing destinations in Taiwan and Japan , including Hualien and Ishigaki.

Pacific Princess has been named "Best Small Cruise Ship" by CruiseCritic.com, the leading cruise reviews website.

Captain's Circle Savings and Early Booking Deposit

Princess Cruises past guests are eligible for a special promotion when they book early with up to a $100 per person discount off the public fare. This can be combined with launch and group promotions. These discounts do not apply to third or fourth berth guests. Additionally, a reduced deposit is available for Captain Circle guests when they book by November 30, 2019.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at princess.com.

About Princess Cruises

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the fastest growing international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 17 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries."

In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the OceanMedallion, the vacation industry's most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to a hassle-free, personalized vacation giving guests more time to do the things they love most. MedallionClass Vacations will be activated on five ships by the end of 2019. An activation plan will continue across the global fleet in 2020 and beyond.

Princess Cruises continues its multi-year, "Come Back New Promise" – a $450 million-dollar product innovation and cruise ship renovation campaign that will continue to enhance the line's onboard guest experience. These enhancements result in more moments of awe, lifetime memories and meaningful stories for guests to share from their cruise vacation. The product innovations include partnerships with award-winning Chef Curtis Stone; engaging entertainment inspired shows with Broadway-legend Stephen Schwartz; immersive activities for the whole family from Discovery and Animal Planet that include exclusive shore excursions to onboard activities; the ultimate sleep at sea with the award-winning Princess Luxury Bed and more.

Three new Royal-class ships are currently on order with the next new ship under construction, Sky Princess, scheduled for delivery in October 2019, followed by Enchanted Princess in June 2020. Princess previously announced that two new (LNG) ships which will be the largest ships in the Princess fleet, accommodating approximately 4,300 guests are planned for delivery in 2023 and 2025. Princess now has five ships arriving over the next six years between 2019 and 2025. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE:CUK).

Newsroom:

Additional media information is available at princess.com/news.

For more information contact:

Negin Kamali, 661-753-1539, nkamali@princesscruises.com

Alivia Owyoung, 661-753-1542, aowyoung@princesscruises.com

SOURCE Princess Cruises

Related Links

https://www.princess.com

