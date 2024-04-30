Princess Cruises Announces Revised 2025 World Cruise Itineraries

Uncertainties in the Red Sea and Surrounding Region Prompts Rerouting of Global Voyages

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Given the ongoing situation in the Red Sea and surrounding area and following extensive consultation with global security experts and government authorities, Princess Cruises is revising the itineraries for its two 2025 World Cruises, which will no longer visit the Middle East or Asia, and now instead, will offer new port stops in Africa and Europe.

"A Princess World Cruise is truly the voyage of a lifetime and after careful consideration with guidance from global security experts and government authorities, we know our guests will understand and appreciate the change to our upcoming 2025 itineraries to avoid certain areas," said Terry Thornton, chief commercial officer of Princess Cruises. "These global events beyond our control have necessitated these reroutings but we are pleased to continue to ensure these world cruises retain destination-rich itineraries with incredible stops along the west Africa coast and the Mediterranean."

Island Princess World Cruise

Sailing from North America on Island Princess, the 116-day World Cruise offers two roundtrip options with departures from both Ft. Lauderdale, embarking January 5, 2025, and Los Angeles on January 20, 2025, and ends in Los Angeles on May 17, 2025. This destination dreamers delight will traverse over 36,700 nautical miles, visiting 46 destinations in 24 countries and six continents. The voyage includes visits to historic Bar, Montenegro and Taranto, Italy, along with inaugural World Cruise calls to the idyllic Greek Island of Patmos and to Volos – for the Monasteries of Meteora.

The revised World Cruise itinerary, from February 16-April 9, departs Sydney and will travel to Melbourne and Perth, then on to South Africa. From there, the cruise resumes the scheduled itinerary starting in Valletta, Malta on April 9.

Following is the amended portion of the voyage:

Date Destination Sunday, February 16 Sydney, Australia (as scheduled) Monday, February 17 At Sea Tuesday, February 18 Melbourne, Australia Wednesday, February 19 At Sea Thursday, February 20 At Sea Friday, February 21 At Sea Saturday, February 22 At Sea Sunday, February 23 Perth (Fremantle), Australia Monday, February 24 At Sea Tuesday, February 25 At Sea Wednesday, February 26 At Sea Thursday, February 27 At Sea Friday, February 28 At Sea Saturday, March 1 At Sea Sunday, March 2 At Sea Monday, March 3 Port Louis, Mauritius Tuesday, March 4 At Sea Wednesday, March 5 At Sea Thursday, March 6 At Sea Friday, March 7 At Sea Saturday, March 8 At Sea Sunday, March 9 Cape Town, South Africa (overnight) Monday, March 10 Cape Town, South Africa Tuesday, March 11 At Sea Wednesday, March 12 Walvis Bay, Namibia Thursday, March 13 At Sea Friday, March 14 At Sea Saturday, March 15 At Sea Sunday, March 16 At Sea Monday, March 17 At Sea Tuesday, March 18 At Sea Wednesday, March 19 At Sea Thursday, March 20 Mindelo, Cape Verde Islands Friday, March 21 At Sea Saturday, March 22 At Sea Sunday, March 23 Madeira (Funchal), Portugal Monday, March 24 At Sea Tuesday, March 25 Gibraltar Wednesday, March 26 At Sea Thursday, March 27 At Sea Friday, March 28 Siracusa, Italy Saturday, March 29 At Sea Sunday, March 30 Athens (Piraeus), Greece Monday, March 31 Volos, Greece Tuesday, April 1 Patmos, Greece Wednesday, April 2 Kuşadasi, Turkey (for Ephesus) Thursday, April 3 Rhodes, Greece Friday, April 4 Crete (Chania), Greece Saturday, April 5 At Sea Sunday, April 6 Dubrovnik, Croatia Monday, April 7 Bar, Montenegro Tuesday, April 8 Taranto, Italy Wednesday, April 9 Valletta, Malta (as scheduled)

Those guests scheduled to originally depart or join the cruise from Dubai on March 14, 2025, will now embark or disembark four days earlier on March 9, in Cape Town, South Africa. Booked guests disembarking in Cape Town will be refunded the amount equivalent to four days of the cruise fare and those joining earlier will not incur an added cost to their cruise fare. All these guests will also receive a $300 onboard credit as a gesture of good will.

Crown Princess World Cruise

Departing from Down Under, Crown Princess - the largest ship to ever host a World Cruise - is scheduled to depart Auckland May 31, 2025; and Sydney June 4, 2025; and sail on a 113-day adventure visiting 42 destinations in 22 countries, across five continents. This cruise will also bypass the Red Sea and surrounding region, including the transit of the Suez Canal. The ship will travel via Africa instead of the Red Sea and Asia itinerary. The fully revised itinerary is currently being finalized and will be communicated shortly.

More information about World Cruise itineraries, plus shorter World Cruise segment options can be found at http://www.princess.com/worldcruise.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-Princess (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting www.princess.com.

