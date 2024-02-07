Princess Cruises Announces The Love Boat Themed Cruise with Iconic Original Cast

Fans Can Set a Course for Adventure, Love and Laughter Aboard Enchanted Princess Canada/New England Voyage, August 31-September 7, 2024

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises, known for its integral role as the ocean-going co-star in the iconic "The Love Boat" series, has officially unveiled a second themed cruise, reuniting cast members from the original show. Following the tremendous success of the inaugural Love Boat cruise in 2022, fans of the popular show can sail along with Doc, Gopher, Isaac and Vicki Stubing as they cruise roundtrip from New York to Canada & New England aboard Enchanted Princess, August 31-September 7, 2024.

L-R: Bernie Kopell (Doc); Fred Grandy (Gopher); Jill Whelan (Vicki Stubing); Ted Lange (Isaac)

Princess Cruises Celebrations Ambassador Jill Whelan (aka Vicki Stubing) will join fellow Love Boat cast members including Bernie Kopell (Doc), Fred Grandy (Gopher), and Ted Lange (Isaac). Ezra Freeman, the bartender from the recently aired The Real Love Boat on CBS reality dating series, will join the cast, along with other surprise guests to be announced.

Highly anticipated Love Boat-themed activities, include:

Sailaway party introducing the cast

Meet-and-greet photo and signing opportunities

The Love Boat -inspired guest activities with prizes

-inspired guest activities with prizes Cocktail demonstration hosted by Ezra Freeman and Ted Lange – practice the finger point!

and – practice the finger point! Symbolic renewal of vows ceremony, officiated by the cast, with commemorative certificate

certificate Cast Q&As sharing favorite memories of the show and stories of their careers

The Love Boat episodes airing on Movies Under the Stars and in staterooms

episodes airing on Movies Under the Stars and in staterooms The Love Boat trivia with the Cruise Director

trivia with the Cruise Director The Love Boat inspired menus and specialty cocktails

inspired menus and specialty cocktails Themed décor, photo backdrops and merchandise

"We had such a blast connecting with fans on our theme cruise in 2022, so bringing it back in 2024 feels like it was meant to be, especially with the addition of some surprise guests," said Jill Whelan, Celebrations Ambassador for Princess Cruises. "Sailing with our fans brings us so much joy and this cruise will undoubtedly be a special reunion, taking us back to where it all began – on a Princess Cruise."

Super fans may opt for a special Love Boat VIP Package, featuring an invitation to an exclusive cast cocktail party, reserved seating for the cast Q&A in the Princess Theater, front-of-the-line access for autographs and photos, dinner at the Captain's Table, plus a themed cruise t-shirt and mug. More details on cost and how to book coming soon.

The seven-day Canada/New England Love Boat theme cruise aboard the 3,660-guest Enchanted Princess sails roundtrip from New York City and visits Newport, Rhode Island; Boston; Rockland, Maine; Saint John, Canada (for Bay of Fundy); and Halifax, Canada.

The Love Boat is credited with bringing cruising to the masses and showcasing the romance of the sea, taking Hollywood's biggest stars to sought-after destinations as story lines always ended on a happy note. In the fall of 2022, Princess was featured again as the setting of The Real Love Boat on CBS and Paramount+, reality dating adventure series where three real-life Princess crew members and 12 singles looking for love joined hosts Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell onboard Regal Princess sailing through the Mediterranean.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting the company's website at www.princess.com.

