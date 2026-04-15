Princess Cruises Announces Voyager Class Order

The three-ship order represents Princess Cruises' largest and most advanced platform, designed to deliver the destination experience and further elevate the cruise line's iconic status

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises, a leading global cruise line of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), the world's largest leisure travel company, today announced three new shipbuilding agreements with Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri to build three new cruise ships on a next-generation platform designed to further enhance the line's already world-class vacation experience for its guests. The new builds are slated to be delivered in late 2035, 2038 and 2039, respectively.

The new vessels will seamlessly blend the most desired and highest-rated experiences and venues Princess Cruises is known for, with completely reimagined outer decks, staterooms and Piazza designs that cater to the brand's global travelers and diverse deployments. These new ships will build upon the award-winning Sphere Class platform and continue to leverage the latest guest-facing and marine technologies. Similar to the highly successful Sun Princess and Star Princess, the Voyager class ships will be dual-fuel powered - primarily by Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), the best readily available advanced fuel technology that delivers immediate GHG reductions, significantly reducing air emissions compared with other widely available conventional marine fuels. The new ships, which will be the largest by capacity in the Princess Cruises fleet, will be built at Fincantieri's shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy.

"The Voyager class will delight both our loyal guests and attract the next generation of Princess guests. We have been leveraging extensive customer and agent research to strike the right balance between evolving our proven winners and introducing new concepts and partnerships grounded in what matters to our current and future guests," said Gus Antorcha, Princess Cruises President. "From exceptional dining and inviting pool environments to elevated entertainment and beautifully reimagined spaces throughout the ship, we are leaving no area untouched as we thoughtfully evolve the Princess experience."

The three ships will be 183,000 gross tons and will accommodate approximately 4,700 guests. Specification details for the ship design, along with anticipated features and amenities of this all-new platform design for Princess Cruises will be shared in the future.

Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and Managing Director of Fincantieri, commented "We are delighted to announce this new agreement with Princess Cruises, which confirms the strength of a long-standing and forward-looking partnership. These new orders secure a robust workload for our shipyards through 2039 and further support the profitable development of our cruise business, as outlined in our 2026–2030 Industrial Plan. With the new Voyager-class ships, we are once again leveraging Fincantieri's distinctive expertise in sustainable, next‑generation shipbuilding, supporting Princess Cruises in its growth trajectory and reaffirming our role as a trusted industrial partner for the evolution of the cruise industry."

The agreements for Princess Cruises' next-generation cruise ships represent what will be Carnival Corporation's 19th, 20th and 21st LNG-based vessels and is part of the company's ongoing fleet enhancement strategy, aimed at creating excitement in the vacation market while accelerating demand for cruising, the fastest growing segment in the vacation industry. In addition to these three ships scheduled for delivery in late 2035, 2038 and 2039, Carnival Corporation has seven additional new ships under contract that are scheduled for delivery between 2027 and 2033.

The value of these agreements, subject to financing and other typical terms and conditions, are considered very important.[1]

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel agent, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at www.princess.com.

About Princess Cruises:

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. Star Princess, the brand's newest and most innovative ship, launched October 2025, and sister ship to Sun Princess, named Condé Nast Traveler Mega Ship of the Year for a second consecutive year. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

[1] For Fincantieri, a "very important" cruise agreement is an agreement representing a value exceeding euro 2 billion.

SOURCE Princess Cruises