Princess Cruises Appoints Prag Shah Global Head of Experience & Innovation Operations Leading the Activation and Expansion of MedallionClass Vacations

Shah brings more than 25 years of diverse strategy and operations leadership to this role particularly intersecting mobile, digital and customer experience. Most recently, he was president of WealthEngine, a data analytics company serving luxury brands and nonprofit organizations.

"Prag's extensive experience in leveraging technology to enhance the customers experience is critical in guiding our MedallionClass initiatives and seagoing teams in the extensive fleetwide rollout which is resulting in positive guest reactions," said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. "We welcome him to Princess Cruises and look forward to his leadership and contributions to achieve success in this role."

As head of experience & innovation, Shah will oversee the expansion of MedallionClass Vacations on six additional ships in 2020 – Ruby Princess (January 27), Grand Princess (March 29), Enchanted Princess (June 15), Emerald Princess (August 16), Coral Princess (October 16), and Island Princess (December 20).

MedallionClass Vacations are currently available on Caribbean Princess, Regal Princess, Royal Princess, Crown Princess and next month when Sky Princess joins the fleet as the first new ship to enter services as a MedallionClass ship. By the end of 2020, guests sailing in the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Mexico, California Coast and on the World Cruise will have the elevated guest experience powered by the OceanMedallion™.

Shah's prior roles include global president of Rosetta Stone, vice president of innovation of Sprint Corporation and chief operating officer/chief executive officer of venture-backed IoT car services and mobile payments companies. Shah started his career as an aerospace engineer at NASA.

He holds bachelor of science and master of science degrees in engineering from The George Washington University, and an MBA from Harvard Business School. Shah serves on the board of Pratham USA, jumpstarting youth literacy in India, and was a founding member of the digital advisory group for the National Parks Conservation Association.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at princess.com .

About Princess Cruises

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is a global premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 17 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to more than 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts has created more than 150 award-winning itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises has been continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries."

Princess Cruises continues its multi-year, "Come Back New Promise" – a $450 million-dollar product innovation and cruise ship renovation campaign that will continue to enhance the line's onboard guest experience. These enhancements result in more moments of awe, lifetime memories and meaningful stories for guests to share from their cruise vacation. The product innovations include partnerships with award-winning Chef Curtis Stone; engaging entertainment inspired shows with Broadway-legend Stephen Schwartz; immersive activities for the whole family from Discovery and Animal Planet that include exclusive shore excursions to onboard activities; the ultimate sleep at sea with the award-winning Princess Luxury Bed and much more.

Three new Royal-class ships are currently on order with the next new ship, Sky Princess, under construction scheduled for delivery in October 2019. Princess recently announced that two new (LNG) ships which will be the largest ships in the Princess fleet, accommodating approximately 4,300 guests with expected delivery in 2023 and 2025. Princess now has five ships arriving over the next six years between 2019 & 2025. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE:CUK).

For further information, contact:

Negin Kamali, 661-753-1539, nkamali@princesscruises.com

Alivia Owyoung, 661-753-1542, aowyoung@princesscruises.com

SOURCE Princess Cruises

Related Links

http://www.princess.com

