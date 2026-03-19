Four New Immersive Onboard Experiences Debut as Princess Prepares for its Largest Alaska Season Ever

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In anticipation of the 2026 Alaska season, Princess Cruises, the highest-rated cruise line in Alaska, is debuting four new North to Alaska experiences alongside returning guest favorites. All eight Princess ships sailing in Alaska this season will feature the new programming: Star Princess, Coral Princess, Royal Princess, Ruby Princess, Grand Princess, Emerald Princess, Discovery Princess, and Island Princess.

Princess Cruises Brings Alaska to Life with New North to Alaska Experiences for 2026

First introduced in 2015, Princess' award‑winning, immersive North to Alaska program brings local personalities, culture and food, connecting guests with Alaska's rich heritage, awe‑inspiring scenery and natural wonders through authentic offerings, educational events and engaging entertainment both onboard and ashore.

Princess Cruises will sail its largest Alaska season ever in 2026, highlighted by the debut of its newest ship in the fleet, Star Princess. The expanded program features eight ships, 180 departures and visits to 19 destinations, giving travelers an unparalleled range of Alaska adventures by sea or through combined land-and-sea cruisetours.

"Our North to Alaska program is designed to bring guests closer to the spirit, culture and natural beauty of Alaska in ways only Princess can deliver," said John-Paul Lamb, Princess Cruises Vice President of Entertainment. "From encounters with local experts and native storytellers to immersive entertainment and scenic glacier viewing, these experiences allow our guests to connect with Alaska along every step of their journey."

New Signature North to Alaska Experiences for 2026

The Glacier Experience: A Signature Princess Day : Spectacular scenic cruises that offer close‑up glacier views, expert narration, Park Ranger commentary from the bridge and on deck offered on select Glacier Bay sailings, and access to VIP viewing areas. They can also visit Ranger information desks, attend presentations in the Princess Theater or Princess Arena, participate in Junior and Teen Ranger programs, and warm up on the open decks with hot chocolate and consommé stations. Glacier Bay North to Alaska Activations Include: What to Expect: Ice & Awe Park Voices: Glacier Bay – Ranger and partner presentations onboard. Live Glacier Commentary – Scenic, real-time narration during glacier viewing. The Icefront Opens – Access to bowfront viewing areas for unparalleled glacier perspectives.

: Spectacular scenic cruises that offer close‑up glacier views, expert narration, Park Ranger commentary from the bridge and on deck offered on select Glacier Bay sailings, and access to VIP viewing areas. They can also visit Ranger information desks, attend presentations in the Princess Theater or Princess Arena, participate in Junior and Teen Ranger programs, and warm up on the open decks with hot chocolate and consommé stations. Glacier Bay North to Alaska Activations Include: Welcome to Alaska : A not-to-be-missed presentation designed to help guests get the most from their experience in ways that are most meaningful to them. Offered once per voyage and hosted by the Cruise Director, guests can meet a Naturalist, enrichment presenters and learn about the North to Alaska program.

: A not-to-be-missed presentation designed to help guests get the most from their experience in ways that are most meaningful to them. Offered once per voyage and hosted by the Cruise Director, guests can meet a Naturalist, enrichment presenters and learn about the North to Alaska program. Après Sea: Elevated Post-Adventure Experience : After a day exploring, guests are invited to unwind in a chic, après-ski inspired lounge, enjoying an elevated happy hour with warm drinks and panoramic views; extending the magic of the day. Star Princess will host Après Sea in The Dome, located at the top of the ship with magnificent views of the surrounding landscapes.

: After a day exploring, guests are invited to unwind in a chic, après-ski inspired lounge, enjoying an elevated happy hour with warm drinks and panoramic views; extending the magic of the day. Star Princess will host Après Sea in The Dome, located at the top of the ship with magnificent views of the surrounding landscapes. Candlelight Concert Series: Fire & Ice: An extension of Princess' current Candlelight Concert Series, Fire & Ice adds Alaskan flare with performances by Alaska singer-songwriters, creating an intimate setting of warmth and wonder, illuminated by live music, glowing candles and the magic of The Great Land, offered only twice per voyage.

A Taste of The Great Land

Guests sailing through the majestic landscapes of Alaska can now savor an equally inspiring culinary journey with new featured à la carte offerings available at the specialty restaurants onboard. At Crown Grill, each plate artfully presents thoughtfully prepared dishes to highlight bold, fresh flavors expertly crafted to showcase the finest seafood, including Wild King Salmon, Alaskan Jumbo Lump Crab Cake, and Jumbo Lump Crab paired with Butter-Broiled Lobster Tail. Sabatini's Italian Trattoria complements the experience with Halibut alla Mediterranea, a vibrant dish that brings together delicate, flaky halibut with bright Mediterranean accents. Together, these elevated selections celebrate the spirit of Alaska while delivering the refined dining experience guests have come to expect at sea.

North to Alaska – Familiar Favorites

Immersive Alaskan Experiences that Bring Alaska to Life

Great Alaskan Lumberjack Show – Showcased through select axe‑throwing recruits, engaging trivia, and an insightful presentation on Timbersports and the port of Ketchikan.

– Showcased through select axe‑throwing recruits, engaging trivia, and an insightful presentation on Timbersports and the port of Ketchikan. Puppies in the Piazza – Featured on all ships visiting Skagway, this enrichment program allows guests to learn about the history, story and culture of Alaskan Huskies and features Iditarod Champion Ryan Redington and puppies that are sled dogs in training.

– Featured on all ships visiting Skagway, this enrichment program allows guests to learn about the history, story and culture of Alaskan Huskies and features Iditarod Champion Ryan Redington and puppies that are sled dogs in training. Deadliest Catch – Select sailings offer a special presentation by captains and crew Members from the popular TV show share their adventures and wild tales working in the Bering Sea as crab fishermen.

Curated Speaker Series: History & Cultural Practices Shared by Native Alaskans

A curated feature series of some of the most dynamic and enriching speakers whose experiences speak to the legacy and history of Alaska, some of which include:

Rachel Moreno , a member of the Tlingit tribe, she is the great granddaughter of a chief who married the daughter of another chief. Rachel served as the first woman elected as Vice Chair of her tribe and enjoys sharing her culture with guests.

, a member of the Tlingit tribe, she is the great granddaughter of a chief who married the daughter of another chief. Rachel served as the first woman elected as Vice Chair of her tribe and enjoys sharing her culture with guests. Patricia Adkisson , born and raised in Juneau, she is an Alaska Native of Tlingit and Alutiiq heritage. Her career in public education centers on maintaining a strong and positive indigenous cultural perspective.

, born and raised in Juneau, she is an Alaska Native of Tlingit and Alutiiq heritage. Her career in public education centers on maintaining a strong and positive indigenous cultural perspective. Nick Jans , best-selling author and one of Alaska's most recognized and prolific writers.

, best-selling author and one of Alaska's most recognized and prolific writers. Daryl Pederson , an Anchorage-based nature and studio photographer who has been creating images of the northern lights for over thirty years.

, an Anchorage-based nature and studio photographer who has been creating images of the northern lights for over thirty years. And many more!

Campfire Movies Under the Stars

Cozy up under the stars to enjoy a truly unique movie experience with Campfire Movies Under the Stars, set against the stunning Alaska natural backdrop. Families gather under cozy blankets with popcorn to watch family classics and Alaska-themed movies.

Stargazing Nights

Outdoor Stargazing is offered on select vessels, when skies are dark. Guests are led to a designated area on the open deck of the ship. Once there, the lights on the deck are dimmed to create the perfect stargazing ambiance. A knowledgeable Activity Staff member then conducts a guided presentation about prominent constellations visible in the night sky.

The Great Big Adventure – Alaska Edition

The Great Big Adventure challenges nine daring survivalists to navigate the rugged Alaskan wilderness in pursuit of three essential survival elements: food, shelter, and water.

Officers vs Guests: Alaska Edition

This guest favorite pits officers against guests in distinct Alaska challenges including Tongass Bullseye (axe‑throwing soft set), Tumbling Timbers/Tundra Tower (giant "Jenga"), Kodiak Catch, Lumberjack Tug of War, Sailor Knot Tying Games, and the Fly Like an Eagle Challenge.

Youth & Teen Centers

Special activities bring the destination to life for younger cruisers including:

Glacier Bay Junior Rangers – This popular program invites youth to complete activity books, attend special presentations, and earn a badge and certificate, presented in partnership with the National Park Service.

– This popular program invites youth to complete activity books, attend special presentations, and earn a badge and certificate, presented in partnership with the National Park Service. Gold Rush Adventures – Inspired by the Klondike Gold Rush, families are invited to embark on a legendary journey. Seeking gold, participants traverse the ship in the hopes of hitting it rich!

– Inspired by the Klondike Gold Rush, families are invited to embark on a legendary journey. Seeking gold, participants traverse the ship in the hopes of hitting it rich! Great Alaskan Expedition – A three-hour, team-based immersive experience for youth and teens featuring an exciting journey into the heart of the wild, plus an expedition into land, sea, and air.

With more than 55 years of experience sailing Alaska, Princess Cruises continues to deliver immersive journeys that bring guests closer to the people, landscapes and stories that define The Great Land with five convenient departure ports, weekend departures from Seattle, flexible itinerary choices for 2026-2027, and seamless transfers.

Additional information about the 2026 and 2027 Alaska seasons is available through a professional travel advisor or by calling 1-800-Princess (1-800-774-6237).

About Princess Cruises:

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. Star Princess, the brand's newest and most innovative ship, launched October 2025, and sister ship to Sun Princess, named Condé Nast Traveler Mega Ship of the Year for a second consecutive year. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

SOURCE Princess Cruises