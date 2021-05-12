Princess Cruises Cancels Select Cruise Vacations In Mexico, California Coast, Caribbean and Mediterranean

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While Princess Cruises continues to work with various government and port authorities to finalize its additional plans for return to cruising and due to ongoing international travel restrictions, the company is cancelling the following cruise vacations:

California Coast and Mexico sailings on Ruby Princess through August 21, 2021

sailings on Ruby Princess through Caribbean sailings on Caribbean Princess through August 21, 2021

sailings on Caribbean Princess through Remaining 2021 Mediterranean season on Enchanted Princess

Princess continues its discussion with various United States and Canadian government officials to try to preserve a portion of the Alaska 2021 cruise season.

"We continue to have constructive discussions with the CDC but still have many questions that remain unanswered. We are working diligently to resume sailing in the U.S. and meet the CDC guidelines," said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. "We know our guests are just as eager as we are to begin sailing, and we appreciate their patience as we get close to resuming cruising."

For guests booked on a cancelled cruise, Princess will offer to move guests to a choice of an equivalent cruise in 2021 or 2022. The rebooking process will have the added benefit of protecting the guests' 2021 fare on their replacement cruise. Alternatively, guests can choose a future cruise credit (FCC) equivalent to 100% of the cruise fare paid plus an additional non-refundable bonus FCC equal to 10% of the cruise fare paid (minimum $25 USD) or a full refund to the original form of payment.

Requests must be received through this online form by June 15, 2021 or guests will automatically receive the FCC option. FCCs can be used on any cruises booked by and sailing by December 31, 2022.

Princess will protect travel agent commission on bookings that were paid in full in recognition of the critical role they play in the cruise line's business and success.

The most current information and instructions for booked guests affected by these cancellations, and more information on FCCs and refunds, can be found online at Information on Impacted & Cancelled Cruises .

About Princess Cruises:

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the world's leading international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 14 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries." In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the OceanMedallion, the vacation industry's most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to an effortless personalized vacation giving guests more time to do the things they love most. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc.

SOURCE Princess Cruises