Princess Cruises Celebrates the Madrina of Discovery Princess - Hotel General Manager Terri Cybuliak

Terri first joined Princess in 1998 as a Junior Assistant Purser on the original Crown Princess. As Hotel General Manager, Terri helped launch Majestic Princess in China and was heavily engaged in the planning of that ship. With Sky Princess, Terri became the first female Hotel General Manager at Princess to launch a newbuild from a shipyard.

"Terri embodies the Princess Cruises spirit and culture of being a team player, forging strong relationships, learning from her colleagues and mentoring her team to perform at their highest level," said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. "With gratitude, we proudly honor Terri as the Madrina of our new Discovery Princess, recognizing all of her incredible contributions over her 24-year career with Princess."

"I am honored to be the Madrina of Discovery Princess. This is a culmination of not only my achievements but also those who have supported me and influenced the leader I've become," said Terri Cybuliak, Discovery Princess madrina. "Princess has afforded me the opportunity to travel the world and I am forever grateful for these experiences."

Discovery Princess was delivered on January 28, 2022, at the Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy. The 3,660-guest Discovery Princess is the sixth and final Royal-Class newbuild and shares all of the spectacular style and luxury of her sister ships – Enchanted Princess℠, Sky Princess®, Majestic Princess℠, Regal Princess℠ and Royal Princess℠. With an array of innovative new experiences, guests will enjoy 270-degree sweeping views from the largest balconies at sea in the Sky Suites, unwind in ultimate comfort at The Sanctuary and indulge the senses with world-class dining options. Plus, Princess live entertainment presents mesmerizing Broadway-style production shows that can only be seen in the state-of-the-art Princess Theater, including the newest show, Spotlight Bar. Discovery Princess uses the latest technologies to reduce fuel consumption, treat wastewater, and support our environmental compliance efforts.

In addition, Discovery Princess is the newest ship to join the fleet offering Princess MedallionClass Vacations which begins with the Medallion™ wearable, a quarter-sized, device that enables everything from expedited contactless boarding to locating loved ones anywhere on the ship, as well as enhanced service like having whatever guests need, delivered directly to them, wherever they are on the ship. In addition, guests can share their favorite cruise moments using MedallionNet, the best Wi-Fi at sea, as well as stay connected with friends and family back home, work remotely anywhere on the ship, quickly post content and stream favorite movies and shows.

As the leading cruise line on the west coast, Discovery Princess is making make her way to the Port of Los Angeles to sail on a series of Mexican Riviera and California Coast voyages from March 27 – April 24, 2022. She will then head up the Pacific coast to begin a season of seven-day Alaska cruises from Seattle, making her the newest ship sailing in the Alaska region.

More information about Discovery Princess can be found at https://www.princess.com/ships-and-experience/ships/xp-discovery-princess/

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at princess.com.

