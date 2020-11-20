Princess Cruises Extends Pause of Global Ship Operations into 2021

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) "Framework for Conditional Sailing Order" pertaining to resumption of U.S. cruise operations, Princess Cruises is extending its pause in global operations to allow time for the estimated preparation needed for completing required activities prior to sailing and taking into consideration the temporary seven-day cap on itineraries that call at a U.S. port. The cruise operations impacted include the following:

All cruises sailing through March 31, 2021

All cruises longer than seven days sailing in and out of United States ports through November 1, 2021

Additionally, due to the uncertainty about when international travel restrictions might be lifted, Princess Cruises is extending its pause in operations for cruises departing in and out of Japan through June 25, 2021.

"We are focused on preparing our ships to meet the CDC health and safety requirements for our eventual return to service," said Jan Swartz, president of Princess Cruises. "We also appreciate the continued support we have received from our guests, partners and travel advisors, reinforcing for all of us why we do what we do."

Guests currently booked on these cancelled voyages will have the option to receive a refundable Future Cruise Credit (FCC) equivalent to 100% of the cruise fare paid plus an additional non-refundable bonus FCC equal to 25% of the cruise fare.

To receive the above FCCs, no action is required by the guest or their travel advisor.

Alternatively, guests can request a full refund for all monies paid on their booking through this online form. Requests must be received by December 31, 2020 or guests will be registered for the Future Cruise Credit option.

Princess will protect travel advisor commissions on bookings for cancelled cruises that were paid in full in recognition of the critical role they play in the cruise line's business and success.

The most current information and instructions for booked guests affected by these cancellations, and more information on FCCs and refunds, can be found online at Information on Impacted & Cancelled Cruises.

