Princess Cruises Great Escapes Sale Offers Savings on Winter & Spring Cruises to Warm Weather Destinations

The Great Escapes Sale runs through October 31, 2019 and offers convenient departures to the Caribbean, Mexico, Hawaii, California Coast and the Panama Canal from U.S. homeports, including Los Angeles and Ft. Lauderdale. Guests looking for more exotic destination cruising will also find savings on voyages to Asia, Australia & New Zealand, the South Pacific and South America & Antarctica.

Great Escapes cruise deals on select voyages departing January through May 2020 include:

Seven-day Caribbean cruises on Regal Princess – roundtrip Ft. Lauderdale, fares from $89 /per guest, per day.

– roundtrip Ft. Lauderdale, fares from /per guest, per day. 15-day Panama Canal cruises on Emerald Princess – Los Angeles to Ft. Lauderdale, fares from $89 /per guest, per day.

– to Ft. Lauderdale, fares from /per guest, per day. Seven-day Mexico cruises on Royal Princess – roundtrip Los Angeles , fares from $89 /per guest, per day.

– roundtrip , fares from /per guest, per day. 15-day Hawaii cruises on Star Princess – roundtrip Los Angeles , fares from $89 /per guest, per day.

– roundtrip , fares from /per guest, per day. Seven-day Classic California Coastal cruises on Royal Princess – roundtrip Los Angeles , fares from $99 /per guest, per day.

– roundtrip , fares from /per guest, per day. 10-day Malaysian Peninsula & Indonesia cruises on Sapphire Princess – roundtrip from Singapore , fares from $89 /per guest, per day.

– roundtrip from , fares from /per guest, per day. 16-day Antarctica & Cape Horn cruises on Coral Princess – Buenos Aires to Santiago , fares from $160 /per person, per day.

All prices are per guest and based on double occupancy. The Great Escapes cruise sale is available now and runs through 11:59 p.m. PDT on October 31, 2019, and is available to residents of the 50 United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Bermuda and the District of Columbia who are 21 years of age or older.

Great Escapes Sale details can be found at https://www.princess.com/cruise-deals-promotions.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at www.princess.com.

About Princess Cruises

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the fastest growing international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 17 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries."

In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the OceanMedallion, the vacation industry's most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to a hassle-free, personalized vacation giving guests more time to do the things they love most. MedallionClass Vacations will be activated on five ships by the end of 2019. An activation plan will continue across the global fleet in 2020 and beyond.

Princess Cruises continues its multi-year, "Come Back New Promise" – a $450 million-dollar product innovation and cruise ship renovation campaign that will continue to enhance the line's onboard guest experience. These enhancements result in more moments of awe, lifetime memories and meaningful stories for guests to share from their cruise vacation. The product innovations include partnerships with award-winning Chef Curtis Stone; engaging entertainment inspired shows with Broadway-legend Stephen Schwartz; immersive activities for the whole family from Discovery and Animal Planet that include exclusive shore excursions to onboard activities; the ultimate sleep at sea with the award-winning Princess Luxury Bed and more.

Three new Royal-class ships are currently on order with the next new ship under construction, Sky Princess, scheduled for delivery in October 2019, followed by Enchanted Princess in June 2020. Princess previously announced that two new (LNG) ships which will be the largest ships in the Princess fleet, accommodating approximately 4,300 guests are planned for delivery in 2023 and 2025. Princess now has five ships arriving over the next six years between 2019 and 2025. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE:CUK).

