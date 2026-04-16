New Menu Blends Elevated Mixology with Mindful Drinking Options for Today's Modern Traveler at Sea

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises announces the launch of POURS, a completely refreshed, signature beverage program that enhances the onboard guest experience through a curated selection of balanced founder-led premium spirits and innovative zero-proof and nonalcoholic beverage offerings.

Princess Cruises Introduces “POURS,” a Signature Beverage Collection Reimagining Premium Cocktails and Wellness-Forward Zero-Proof Creations

Launching fleetwide this summer and replacing the former Love Line Collection, POURS beverages represent an evolution in both design and guest experience, uniting curated cocktails, wines, beers, and new wellness‑inspired zero‑proof creations under one cohesive, modern identity.

"POURS is about meeting our guests wherever they are in the moment," said Sami Kohen, Princess Cruises Vice President of Food and Beverage. "Today's travelers are looking for both elevated indulgence and mindful choices, and this program allows us to deliver both in a way that feels intentional, inclusive and truly premium. From impeccably crafted cocktails to thoughtfully designed wellness forward creations, every detail has been curated to enhance the experience while remaining unmistakably Princess."

A Signature Beverage Collection Menu Experience Designed for Discovery

At the heart of POURS is a beverage concept inclusive of Spirits and Zero-Proof & Nonalcoholic offerings, seamlessly integrating distinct yet complementary collections:

Spirits – Featuring founder-led premium cocktails, wines, beers and ready-to-drink selections crafted with quality ingredients and modern mixology techniques, including the cruise line's partnerships with Pantalones Organic Tequila by Camila and Matthew McConaughey, Slainte Irish Whiskey by Liev Schreiber, Meili Vodka by Jason Momoa, Archer Roose in partnership with co-owner Elizabeth Banks, Hampton Water Rosé by Jon Bon Jovi and Jesse Bongiovi, and Melorosa Wines crafted by Jason Aldean, Kasi Wicks and Chuck Wicks.

– Featuring founder-led premium cocktails, wines, beers and ready-to-drink selections crafted with quality ingredients and modern mixology techniques, including the cruise line's partnerships with Pantalones Organic Tequila by Camila and Matthew McConaughey, Slainte Irish Whiskey by Liev Schreiber, Meili Vodka by Jason Momoa, Archer Roose in partnership with co-owner Elizabeth Banks, Hampton Water Rosé by Jon Bon Jovi and Jesse Bongiovi, and Melorosa Wines crafted by Jason Aldean, Kasi Wicks and Chuck Wicks. Zero Proof & Nonalcoholic – Showcasing founder-led alcohol-free spirits, wines and beers alongside a new lineup of wellness-forward creations and nonalcoholic mocktails including Kylie Minogue's Sparkling Rosé.

This unified approach allows guests to explore both traditional and alcohol-free options within a single, cohesive menu - encouraging discovery and personalization.

Wellness-Forward Zero-Proof Creations

An innovative feature of POURS is its Zero-Proof Creations; a collection of thoughtfully crafted beverages designed around mood and intention. These beverages purposefully incorporate adaptogens, botanicals and functional ingredients to help guests feel their best on vacation, and are categorized with intuitive cues such as:

Energize

Focus

Invigorate

Recover

Calm

Adaptogens include:

Ashwagandha Powder – supports calm energy

– supports calm energy Reishi Powder – mushroom powder supporting stress resilience

– mushroom powder supporting stress resilience Lemon Balm Tincture – reduces anxiety

– reduces anxiety Ginseng Root – boosts energy and focus

– boosts energy and focus Maca Root – supports stamina and hormonal balance

Signature Zero-Proof creations on the menu:

Golden Orchard – green apple juice, lemon juice, Yuzu Juice, banana syrup, tarragon leaves, Sprite, lemon balm tincture

– green apple juice, lemon juice, Yuzu Juice, banana syrup, tarragon leaves, Sprite, lemon balm tincture Serene Bloom – strawberry consommé, lemon juice, Fee Brothers Foam, rose water, Butterfly Pea Flower Extract, Ginseng Root powder

– strawberry consommé, lemon juice, Fee Brothers Foam, rose water, Butterfly Pea Flower Extract, Ginseng Root powder Tropical Balance – pineapple juice, lime juice, ginger syrup, ginger ale and Ashwagandha powder

– pineapple juice, lime juice, ginger syrup, ginger ale and Ashwagandha powder Lime Serenity – Fever-Tree Lime & Yuzu Soda, lemon juice, green coconut tea, mint leaves and Reishi powder

– Fever-Tree Lime & Yuzu Soda, lemon juice, green coconut tea, mint leaves and Reishi powder Garden Ember – cucumber juice, jalapeno-infused Agave syrup, lemon juice, Fever-Tree Lime & Yuzu Soda and Maca Root powder

Each beverage is designed to support well-being while delivering complex, satisfying flavor profiles.

Nonalcoholic Options

Showcasing exceptional flavor and fresh ingredients, POURS' nonalcoholic offerings offer a sophisticated lineup of crafted beverages that deliver on taste and experience, including standout selections such as:

Passion Fruit Margarita – Lyres Blanco Agave, fresh passion fruit purée, Agave, margarita mix

Tropical Margarita – Lyres Blanco Agave, fresh mango nectar, Agave, fresh passion fruit purée, Margarita Mix

Ambar Maria – Lyres Blanco Agave, bloody mary mix, spice mix

Café con Banana – Lyres Blanco Agave, Three Elixir Social, freshly brewed Lavazza espresso, Fee Brothers Foam, banana syrup and a pinch of salt

The new program is included in Princess' Premier and Plus packages and will also be available across multiple onboard environments.

This flexible approach ensures a consistent yet tailored experience across the fleet.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting princess.com.

About Princess Cruises:

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. Star Princess, the brand's newest and most innovative ship, launched October 2025, and sister ship to Sun Princess, named Condé Nast Traveler Mega Ship of the Year for a second consecutive year. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

SOURCE Princess Cruises