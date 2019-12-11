Princess Cruises Launches Best. Sale. Ever. Offering The Best Value, On All Destinations, For Guests In All Staterooms

Available on sailings three days and longer, departing in April 2020 and later, the Best. Sale. Ever. offer includes can't miss offerings valued at $95/day, such as:

Drinks: Guests can look forward to the Premier Beverage Package - a value of $70.79 per guest, per day with tips. The package includes favorite cocktails, wine and beer. For those under 21, or those who don't drink alcohol, guests can enjoy fountain soda, specialty coffees and teas, in addition to bottled water, hot chocolate and smoothies. Guests won't need to leave their seat with our OceanNow on-demand food, beverage and retail delivery service available on MedallionClass ships.

Sample Best. Sale. Ever. cruise fares include:

Regal Princess 12-day British Isles (with Copenhagen Overnight) cruises, roundtrip London ( Southampton ) - $2,359 interior; $2,979 balcony

The sale offers includes bookings in all stateroom categories, subject to inventory availability. A low refundable deposit of $100 is required for guests one and two in all stateroom categories except suites, which require a $200 refundable deposit per guest. For shorter three-six day cruises, a $50 refundable deposit per guest is required.

Guests can book a Princess MedallionClass™ vacation onboard any of our five MedallionClass enabled ships. Featuring the complimentary OceanMedallion™ wearable device, MedallionClass vacations deliver an entirely new level of service and creates a vacation that is more seamless, effortless and personalized. Considered a breakthrough in the vacation industry and a CES® 2019 Innovation Award Honoree, the OceanMedallion wearable device features leading-edge technology that delivers personalized service through enhanced guest-crew interactions, eliminates friction points and enables interactive entertainment.

The Best. Sale. Ever. cruise sale starts at 12am PST on December 11, 2019 and runs through 11:59pm PST on February 29, 2020, and is available to residents of the 50 United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Bermuda and the District of Columbia. More details and exclusions can be found at www.princess.com.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at princess.com.

About Princess Cruises

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the fastest growing international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 18 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries."

In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the OceanMedallion, the vacation industry's most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to a hassle-free, personalized vacation giving guests more time to do the things they love most. MedallionClass Vacations will be activated on five ships by the end of 2019. An activation plan will continue across the global fleet in 2020 and beyond.

Princess Cruises continues its multi-year, "Come Back New Promise" – a $450 million-dollar product innovation and cruise ship renovation campaign that will continue to enhance the line's onboard guest experience. These enhancements result in more moments of awe, lifetime memories and meaningful stories for guests to share from their cruise vacation. The product innovations include partnerships with award-winning Chef Curtis Stone; engaging entertainment inspired shows with Broadway-legend Stephen Schwartz; immersive activities for the whole family from Discovery and Animal Planet that include exclusive shore excursions to onboard activities; the ultimate sleep at sea with the award-winning Princess Luxury Bed and more.

Two new Royal-class ships are currently under construction - Enchanted Princess, scheduled for delivery in June 2020, followed by Discovery Princess in November 2021. Princess previously announced that two new (LNG) ships which will be the largest ships in the Princess fleet, accommodating approximately 4,300 guests are planned for delivery in 2023 and 2025. Princess now has four ships arriving over the next five years between 2020 and 2025. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE:CUK).

