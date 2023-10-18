Princess Cruises Makes Dramatic Pricing Change, Now Focused on Unprecedented Savings for Early Bookers on Summer 2024 & 2025

News provided by

Princess Cruises

18 Oct, 2023, 13:10 ET

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises today announced a dramatic shift in its pricing strategy, ensuring that early birds get the best deals possible.

The significant pricing model change marks a significant departure from the legacy cruise industry model that discounts closer to departure. Prices for 2024 and 2025 cruises are now set at their absolute lowest and will increase going forward.

"A Princess cruise vacation is the best value in travel, but with continuing increases in consumer demand our new pricing approach will always reward guests who lock in their Princess vacations well in advance," said Terry Thorton, chief commercial officer, Princess Cruises. "Gone are the days of last-minute deep discounts close to departure dates. The best time to secure a spot on a 2024 or 2025 Princess cruise is right now."

To underscore its commitment to providing the most competitive pricing in the industry, Princess is introducing the Best Price Guarantee. Princess is so confident that its new pricing structure offers the best value that the brand will match any lower price found for the same cruise and stateroom category. Further, if a guest is unsure of departure date, Princess Promotions will allow them to secure today's pricing for a future vacation without locking in the specific dates or itinerary. For full terms, conditions and restrictions, visit https://www.princess.com/cruise-deals-promotions/.

And the good news doesn't stop there. Princess has also announced lower prices for third and fourth guests sharing a stateroom, creating exceptional value for families and friends traveling together.

For example, four guests sailing in a balcony stateroom on a 7-day Regal Princess Caribbean cruise departing on March 17 from Galveston can sail for as low as $600 on average per person*. That's just $86 per person, per day, for a spectacular vacation that includes everything from spacious accommodations and MedallionClass personalized service to delectable meals, thrilling entertainment, and unforgettable visits to the best Western Caribbean destinations.

Princess Cruises has long been synonymous with elegance and excellence in the cruise industry, and these exciting pricing changes further cement the brand's commitment to delivering exceptional value and unforgettable experiences for guests.

To take advantage of the savings, guests can contact their professional travel advisor, call 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237) or visit the company's website at www.princess.com.

*Taxes, fees & port expenses not included. Prices may vary based on cruise itinerary and stateroom category.

About Princess Cruises 
Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK). 

SOURCE Princess Cruises

Also from this source

Princess Cruises Announces Exclusive Partnership with World's Most Famous Butcher Dario Cecchini

Princess Cruises Announces Exclusive Partnership with World's Most Famous Butcher Dario Cecchini

A shared passion for tradition, tastes and a love of celebration underscores a new exclusive partnership between Princess Cruises and the world's...
Princess Cruises Unveils Spellbound by Magic Castle™

Princess Cruises Unveils Spellbound by Magic Castle™

Princess Cruises today unveiled Spellbound by Magic Castle, a collaboration with the famed Hollywood icon set to enchant guests aboard Sun Princess...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Amusement Parks and Tourist Attractions

Image1

Travel

Image1

Maritime & Shipbuilding

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.